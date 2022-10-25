As the Great Frederick Fair opened its gates on September 15, many people of different ethnicities flooded its attractions and food vendors after the fair had to close due to the 2020-2021 Pandemic. Along with that there was also the incident with John Marvin Weed Jr, who sadly passed away after being assaulted by two teens. We went around to ask people about how they felt about this year’s fair. I first asked 12th grader Nico Truini about their overall experience to which they replied with, “it was a positive overall experience, I had fun.” I then asked if there was anything they felt could have been better about the fair. To this, they said, “I wish the games didn’t cost so much money, wish there were more activity for the flat broke people,” and then adding on that “last year I left with a lot more money, overall the majority was the same, there weren’t any lawn mowing roomba.” Moving on from the painful lack of roomba, I ended our interview asking if they had any advice for people who had gone yet. “Don’t play the games,” they said. Overall it seems that the fair can be quite expensive, but we wanted to ask more people to get a better understanding of how the fair was this year. Therefore, the co-author of this article, Paul Lian, did an interview of his own.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO