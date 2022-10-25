Read full article on original website
Progress at ‘Laperaux, the Journeymanchef’s Bistro’ in Germantown
Back in April we let you know of the impending arrival of Laperaux, the Journeymanchef’s Bistro, the new restaurant coming to 18056 Mateny Rd in Germantown, the former home of Gumbo Ya Ya, Dickie’s BBQ Pit, and Cafe Mileto (located in the same strip as Shoppers). The French bistro is making progress and currently hopes to open in December. We’ll be able to provide you with a sneak peak and additional information in about a month or so.
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Progress at Sweetgreen in Gaithersburg
Last October we let you know that Sweetgreen would be taking over the Verizon Wireless storefront, located next to Downtown Crown Beer & Wine, in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown development. Verizon has since moved within Crown, and signage for Sweetgreen went up in August. Earlier today we stopped by and were told by workers that construction will be complete in “a couple months”, giving the fast-casual restaurant an expected early 2023 opening. We were also told permanent signage is going up very soon.
District Falafel to Open Next Week
District Falafel has announced it will open its first brick and mortar location on November 1. The restaurant will be taking over the spot that was most recently home to The Wok Chinese Kitchen and previously home to longtime favorite Fu Shing Cafe at 10315 Westlake Drive in the Westlake Crossing shopping center, located next to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda.
Latest Update on Five Below in Wheaton Mall
We first reported that Five Below was coming to Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) back in August and we were recently informed by representatives from Westfield that the store is scheduled to open this December. Five Below will be located in the upper level center court, in the space that was recently occupied by Gussini Fashion & Shoes. Gussini will be relocating to the former Panera Bread location, which closed in 2020. Five Below opened its most recent MoCo location at 516 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, the former location of Chuck E. Cheese, back in July. Five Below has additional MoCo locations in Gaithersburg (Kentlands), Germantown, Rockville, and Silver Spring.
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
Lovisa to open boutique at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is opening a boutique at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The fast-fashion jewelry brand was founded in Sydney, Australia by billionaire Brett Blundy in 2010. Since then, Lovisa has grown to a chain of over 400 stores worldwide. Lovisa will be on Level 1, next to Journeys, and is now hiring (use the QR code in the picture at bottom to apply).
'I think it's beautiful inside': Baltimore patrons happy for Lexington Market reopening
Lexington Market is back with its soft opening Monday, bringing people out to experience it. The new market has limited hours and only two food stalls opened Monday and people came to check them out and see what else merchants are selling. The new Lexington Market opened with four stalls...
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Pollond (@samthelender on Instagram).
Stimulus update: Applications for $500 in monthly payments for two years to open in five days
Applications are only five days away from opening for a pilot guaranteed income program in Alexandria, Virginia, featuring $500-a-month payments for two years.
Update on Taco Bamba in Gaithersburg
The upcoming Taco Bamba location in Gaithersburg is now projecting to open this winter, according to a report by Bethesda Beat. The new restaurant will be located in the space that was formerly home to Urban Crawfish at 670 Quince Orchard Road, next to the recently opened Miyaji Kebab and Rumali Rolls (which is next to Beers & Cheers Too). According to Taco Bamba’s Facebook page, the restaurant will be holding several job fairs in November. We will post an update when an opening date is announced.
Community Invited to November Meetings for University Boulevard Corridor Plan
WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold two community open houses for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan on November 2 and November 7. At the open houses, anyone who lives, works, or has an interest in the future of University Boulevard, between Wheaton and I-495, are welcome to share their views. RSVPs are encouraged.
The Pauls take on The Great Frederick Fair
As the Great Frederick Fair opened its gates on September 15, many people of different ethnicities flooded its attractions and food vendors after the fair had to close due to the 2020-2021 Pandemic. Along with that there was also the incident with John Marvin Weed Jr, who sadly passed away after being assaulted by two teens. We went around to ask people about how they felt about this year’s fair. I first asked 12th grader Nico Truini about their overall experience to which they replied with, “it was a positive overall experience, I had fun.” I then asked if there was anything they felt could have been better about the fair. To this, they said, “I wish the games didn’t cost so much money, wish there were more activity for the flat broke people,” and then adding on that “last year I left with a lot more money, overall the majority was the same, there weren’t any lawn mowing roomba.” Moving on from the painful lack of roomba, I ended our interview asking if they had any advice for people who had gone yet. “Don’t play the games,” they said. Overall it seems that the fair can be quite expensive, but we wanted to ask more people to get a better understanding of how the fair was this year. Therefore, the co-author of this article, Paul Lian, did an interview of his own.
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Sabor Express Grill Food Truck Opens This Weekend
The Sabor Express Grill food truck opens this weekend at 9336 Georgia Avenue (Exxon parking lot) in Silver Spring. The truck is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11am-7pm. Menu items include tacos, pupusas, and carne asada, cheesesteaks, and a variety of different styles of fries. The grand opening takes place this Saturday, October 29 from 12-3 pm and the truck will be offering 10% on all meals.
Free Shredding and Recycling Event Coming Up in Gaithersburg
A free community shredding and electronics recycling event will take place at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to Gaithersburg’s website. The city partners with the Environmental Affairs Committee, which explores new environmental initiatives for the county, and...
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks: 10/29-10/31
Get the kids into their costumes and ride our Halloween Eye Spy Trains(opens in a new tab) at Cabin John Train and Wheaton Train and Carousel on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, from 11 am to 6 pm. Search for characters during your ride and keep track of them on your Eye Spy Train card. Buy online or onsite for the last train rides of the season.
Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
