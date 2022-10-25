ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

KBTX.com

Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BLOCK PARTY

This week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI will cover a block party and fitness walk this weekend. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Mason will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about Saturday’s activities, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Mason will also discuss other happenings like Red Ribbon Week and the Cub Football Hall of Honor luncheon on Friday.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest. Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. “We have several businesses in the...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SMART-CARE KIDS PROGRAM HOLDS PUMPKIN & PIZZA PARTY

St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosted the Faith Mission and Brenham ISD SMART-CARE Kids Program Pumpkin and Pizza Party on Wednesday. Twenty students from Alton, Brenham, and Krause Elementary Schools; the Early Childhood Learning Center; and Brenham Middle School enjoyed carving pumpkins with their parents and the Blinn Women's Basketball Team, who serve as their one-on-one mentors and tutors.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SENATE DISTRICT 18 CANDIDATE PROFILE: JOSH TUTT

As early voting progresses, KWHI is watching the races on the ballot for Washington County voters this fall. Today, we cover Texas Senate District 18 and the challenger in that race, Democrat Josh Tutt of Burleson County. Tutt works in the Information Technology industry and owns a vineyard with his husband, Rick. He is running against Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR PLATINUM BIN WASHERS

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a trash and recycling cart cleaning service in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Platinum Bin Washers with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Platinum Bin...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA THEATRE ALLIANCE TO PRESENT LANTERNS AND LEGENDS

The Navasota Theatre Alliance is presenting their 10th annual “Lanterns and Legends: A Decade of Performances” just in time for Halloween. “Lanterns and Legends” is an NTA event that focuses on Navasota’s local history. It is written by Mavis Anderson, and directed by Janice Kerlee. Audience...
NAVASOTA, TX
inforney.com

Another company expanding operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
BRYAN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new administration building

Construction crews are busy laying the groundwork for a new Cleveland ISD Administration Building on SH 321 across from Cleveland High School and Cleveland Middle School. The building is the last project in a $198 million bond passed by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019, not part of the $115 million “zero tax rate increase bond” referendum that voters will decide on Nov. 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, TX

