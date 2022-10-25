Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
kwhi.com
HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AROUND WASHINGTON CO. & THE AREA
Halloween weekend is here, and in and around Washington County, there are lots of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the events going on around the area:. Lee County Telecommunications is hosting a trunk or treat at the Lee County Sheriff's Office from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waller...
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BLOCK PARTY
This week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI will cover a block party and fitness walk this weekend. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Mason will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about Saturday’s activities, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Mason will also discuss other happenings like Red Ribbon Week and the Cub Football Hall of Honor luncheon on Friday.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
KBTX.com
Support Habitat for Humanity at “Habitat Harvest”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your best costume and bring your friends and family to Habitat Harvest. Sunday, Oct. 30, Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fall event with trick-or-treating, photo opportunities at the pumpkin patch, games, food trucks, and pumpkins for sale. “We have several businesses in the...
KBTX.com
Arise Happy Hair, BCS Together join forces to “Care for the Hair”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arise Happy Hair and BCS Together have partnered up to provide parents with a judgment-free zone where they can come and learn more about caring for their child’s hair. From washing to detangling, you can learn it all. Founder of Arise Happy Hair Lisa Mckenzie...
kwhi.com
SMART-CARE KIDS PROGRAM HOLDS PUMPKIN & PIZZA PARTY
St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosted the Faith Mission and Brenham ISD SMART-CARE Kids Program Pumpkin and Pizza Party on Wednesday. Twenty students from Alton, Brenham, and Krause Elementary Schools; the Early Childhood Learning Center; and Brenham Middle School enjoyed carving pumpkins with their parents and the Blinn Women's Basketball Team, who serve as their one-on-one mentors and tutors.
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
KBTX.com
Brenham improves to 5-0 in district play with win against Huntsville
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs kept their District 10-5A Div. II championship hopes alive after a 31-17 win over Huntsville Thursday night at Cub Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to possible weather. Brenham (6-3, 5-0) will travel to Montgomery next Friday...
kwhi.com
SENATE DISTRICT 18 CANDIDATE PROFILE: JOSH TUTT
As early voting progresses, KWHI is watching the races on the ballot for Washington County voters this fall. Today, we cover Texas Senate District 18 and the challenger in that race, Democrat Josh Tutt of Burleson County. Tutt works in the Information Technology industry and owns a vineyard with his husband, Rick. He is running against Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR PLATINUM BIN WASHERS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) for a trash and recycling cart cleaning service in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Platinum Bin Washers with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. at the Chamber office at 314 South Austin Street. Platinum Bin...
Nearly 10 employers interviewing for virtual and in-person jobs in Katy
In Katy, we're helping you find your next job today with our virtual job fair. The city of Katy and Amazon are among those hiring. Here's more information.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LIVE PROGRAM 10-27-2022
All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA THEATRE ALLIANCE TO PRESENT LANTERNS AND LEGENDS
The Navasota Theatre Alliance is presenting their 10th annual “Lanterns and Legends: A Decade of Performances” just in time for Halloween. “Lanterns and Legends” is an NTA event that focuses on Navasota’s local history. It is written by Mavis Anderson, and directed by Janice Kerlee. Audience...
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new administration building
Construction crews are busy laying the groundwork for a new Cleveland ISD Administration Building on SH 321 across from Cleveland High School and Cleveland Middle School. The building is the last project in a $198 million bond passed by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019, not part of the $115 million “zero tax rate increase bond” referendum that voters will decide on Nov. 8, 2022.
Comments / 0