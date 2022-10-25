Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
NEARLY 4,000 EARLY VOTERS IN FOUR DAYS
Early voting in Washington County on Thursday dipped slightly, but still maintains a steady turnout overall. According to Elections Administrator Carol Jackson, 890 people voted early on Thursday, including 808 for the Brenham ISD bond election. There have been 3,988 voters—3,605 in the bond election—through the first four days of...
kwhi.com
OVER 3,000 PEOPLE VOTE EARLY IN THREE DAYS
Early voting continues at a consistent pace in Washington County for the midterm elections and Brenham ISD bond election. Elections Administrator Carol Jackson says there were 964 voters on Wednesday at the Washington County Courthouse Annex, including 869 for the school bond election. The total through three days of early...
kwhi.com
OVER 2,100 EARLY VOTERS THROUGH TWO DAYS
The second day of early voting in Washington County on Tuesday drew a larger turnout than the first. Elections Administrator Carol Jackson reports 1,089 people came to the ballot box, up from 1,043 voters on Monday. Through the first two days of early voting for the midterms and Brenham ISD...
kwhi.com
SENATE DISTRICT 18 CANDIDATE PROFILE: JOSH TUTT
As early voting progresses, KWHI is watching the races on the ballot for Washington County voters this fall. Today, we cover Texas Senate District 18 and the challenger in that race, Democrat Josh Tutt of Burleson County. Tutt works in the Information Technology industry and owns a vineyard with his husband, Rick. He is running against Republican incumbent Lois Kolkhorst.
Houston Press
What to Expect for Voters at Fort Bend County's Early Voting Polling Locations
Voters flocked to Fort Bend County polling locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday to cast their ballots in early voting. The county saw an average of 700 voters showing up per hour until 3 p.m., then had a sudden rush at 5 p.m. before closing.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the…
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY RESIDENTS WITH ALARMS TO ABIDE BY NEW SET OF RULES
County residents with a current alarm system will need to abide by a new set of rules. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that in an effort to reduce false alarms within the County, they have adopted Alarm Rules and collaborated with PM AM Corporation to implement and administer the False Alarm Reduction Program. The program was approved by county commissioners at their May 31st meeting. This program will not affect City of Brenham residents, unless they own property in the county and that property has a functioning alarm system installed. Should any city resident receive a request to submit an alarm application, please disregard the notice.
kwhi.com
HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES HAPPENING AROUND WASHINGTON CO. & THE AREA
Halloween weekend is here, and in and around Washington County, there are lots of ways to celebrate. Here are some of the events going on around the area:. Lee County Telecommunications is hosting a trunk or treat at the Lee County Sheriff's Office from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waller...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LIVE PROGRAM 10-27-2022
All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:
kwhi.com
JURY TRIAL TUESDAY CANCELLED
The jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Washington County Court at Law courtroom for Judge Eric Berg has been cancelled. Anyone who has been summoned for jury duty no longer needs to appear.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT TO REVIEW PROPOSALS FOR COMPLEX PROPERTY APPRAISAL SERVICES
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors opened bids for a complex property appraisal contract at its meeting Tuesday. Four proposals for complex property appraisal services were received by the appraisal district. The process is to determine a vendor that would appraise all oil, gas, industrial and utilities in Washington County.
kwhi.com
51ST ANNUAL COW-CALF CLINIC FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. EXPO
The 51st Annual South Central Texas Cow-Calf Clinic is set for tomorrow (Friday) at the Washington County Expo. The clinic gets underway with registration at 7:30 a.m., and the program starts at 8 a.m. The clinic offers the opportunity to hear from experts in beef cattle operations, visit with tradeshow vendors, watch live cattle demonstrations, network with producers and win prizes.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO DISCUSS BLOCK PARTY
This week’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI will cover a block party and fitness walk this weekend. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Mason will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Thursday) morning about Saturday’s activities, happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. Mason will also discuss other happenings like Red Ribbon Week and the Cub Football Hall of Honor luncheon on Friday.
kwhi.com
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET IN CHAPPELL HILL SUNDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce calls all trick or treaters to the 2nd Annual Trick or Treat on Main Street this Sunday. From 1 to 5 p.m., kids and their families can collect goodies from businesses throughout downtown. There will be games for all ages, a costume contest and...
kwhi.com
‘CZHILISPIEL 50’ KICKS OFF FRIDAY IN DOWNTOWN FLATONIA
Downtown Flatonia marks 50 years of Czhilispiel starting tonight (Friday). The celebration of Flatonia’s Czech and German heritage runs through Sunday and has a wide variety of activities on tap, like live music, cook-offs and competitions, vendors, a carnival, and a haunted house. The festival kicks off this evening...
kwhi.com
SMART-CARE KIDS PROGRAM HOLDS PUMPKIN & PIZZA PARTY
St. Peter's Episcopal Church hosted the Faith Mission and Brenham ISD SMART-CARE Kids Program Pumpkin and Pizza Party on Wednesday. Twenty students from Alton, Brenham, and Krause Elementary Schools; the Early Childhood Learning Center; and Brenham Middle School enjoyed carving pumpkins with their parents and the Blinn Women's Basketball Team, who serve as their one-on-one mentors and tutors.
kwhi.com
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
Main Street Brenham has announced the winners of the 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. Named Best Overall scarecrow and the winner of $300 from KTEX/KWHI is “Campers Have S’more Fun” by the Lutkenhaus Family. The scarecrow with the Most Votes and the winner of $200 from Hermann Furniture...
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD TO HOST BLOCK PARTY, FITNESS WALK SATURDAY
Fireman’s Park in Brenham will be full of fun and fitness this weekend, as Brenham ISD is hosting a Block Party and Fitness Walk on Saturday. From 5 to 7 p.m., the park will have all kinds of games and activities to take part in like bounce houses, wiffle ball, face painting, cornhole, and a fitness walk for Pre-K through 4th graders along the park’s StoryWalk.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
