Standoff Between Tulsa Police, Carjacking Suspect Ends After 10 Hours
--- An all-day standoff with Tulsa Police and a carjacking suspect is now over, 10-hours after it started. It all started when the suspect stole the pickup from a gas station at West 23rd and Southwest Boulevard 10 days ago, police said. Officers said they went to serve the arrest...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigating
One person is dead and a second is injured after the two exchanged gunfire Wednesday afternoon, Muskogee Police said. The investigation is still in the early stages, and the surviving suspect is being detained at the hospital, police said. This is a developing story.
Man arrested, accused of tossing guns and ammo from waistband while running from police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a traffic involving a stolen Jeep lead to one man tossing guns and ammo out of his waistband while running from them. On Tuesday, Tulsa Police received notifications from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen Jeep seen throughout Tulsa. On Wednesday, police...
Man Dies After Escaping Police Custody, Jumping Into Pond With Handcuffs On
Tulsa Police say a man is dead after he ran from police custody, jumped into a pond while wearing handcuffs, and drowned. Police recovered the man's body from the water at Tulsa's Shoreline Apartments early Thursday morning. "For someone who is in custody to decide to A run from the...
Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody
A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
BAPD: Deaths Of 8 People In Burned Home Investigated As Homicide
Eight people have died in connection to a large house fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday, police said. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims at this time but said a family of eight, including six children, live in the home. The victims were found inside a house...
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
Mother of teenager shot to death over the weekend searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — Laticia Brown is searching for answers after her son, 17-year-old Demarion Brown, was shot to death Saturday, Oct. 21 near 46th and Peoria Ave. “There was just so much he wanted to do in life and give people,” Laticia said. “He was just taken too soon.”
1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Cameras Catch Man Breaking Into Tulsa Bar, Stealing Thousands In Alcohol
The owners of a Tulsa bar are frustrated because someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol. Cameras inside the bar captured the entire incident on video. Lynn Robertson and her husband have run Starlite bar near 11th and Utica for five years. She said cameras caught...
Tulsa Police Seek Help Identifying Suspected Church Burglars
Tulsa Police are asking for help finding the people who officers say broke into a church two separate times. According to TPD, the people broke into a church near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road, stole items, vandalized the building and then left. Officers ask that anyone who may...
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home
The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Outside Nightclub
A Tulsa man who committed a shooting outside of a nightclub in August 2021 was sentenced Thursday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 22-year-old Jaden Perez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. This sentence will run consecutive to...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — Eight people were found dead Thursday in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
Police discover 432 grams of PCP after woman pulled over for traffic stop
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after police pulled over a woman for a traffic stop and found 432 grams of PCP, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police noticed a car in the 5200 block of MLK Jr. Blvd when they saw a car “commit traffic violations, then park on the wrong side of the street,” police said in a social media post.
Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
