Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Standoff Between Tulsa Police, Carjacking Suspect Ends After 10 Hours

--- An all-day standoff with Tulsa Police and a carjacking suspect is now over, 10-hours after it started. It all started when the suspect stole the pickup from a gas station at West 23rd and Southwest Boulevard 10 days ago, police said. Officers said they went to serve the arrest...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody

A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

BAPD: Deaths Of 8 People In Burned Home Investigated As Homicide

Eight people have died in connection to a large house fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday, police said. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims at this time but said a family of eight, including six children, live in the home. The victims were found inside a house...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cameras Catch Man Breaking Into Tulsa Bar, Stealing Thousands In Alcohol

The owners of a Tulsa bar are frustrated because someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol. Cameras inside the bar captured the entire incident on video. Lynn Robertson and her husband have run Starlite bar near 11th and Utica for five years. She said cameras caught...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home

The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
TULSA, OK

