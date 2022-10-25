Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Airline backtracks on AirTag ban in checked luggage
German carrier Lufthansa has backtracked on a ban it imposed on activated Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked-in luggage due to apparent safety risks. After rumors circulated last week about Lufthansa's ban on AirTags, the airline confirmed in a tweet it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off".
How to make sure your luggage doesn't get lost when flying, according to an airline executive
Danny A. Cox of Breeze Airways says the best way to avoid a lost bag is to arrive early, tag it, and wear any bulky items like coats.
Frontier is offering customers an 'all-you-can-fly' pass for unlimited travel coming in 2023, but only a few will be available
The pass will offer customers unlimited flights to all of Frontier's destinations for 12 months and "complete flexibility" on booking.
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
The 32 Best Carry-On Backpacks That Will Fit Under Your Airplane Seat in 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter whether you’re heading off on a weekend city break or traveling for a year, any trip to the airport is usually accompanied by several anxiety-filled moments. Traffic, long lines at check-in and finding out your bags are too heavy to travel definitely rank high on this list. That’s why it’s a good idea to do everything you can to minimize the chances of something going wrong when you get to the airport. One easy answer is to...
What's in my luggage: Advice from pilots, flight attendants, and frequent travelers on how to pack
Frequent fliers, including pilots and flight attendants, shared how they pack their own bags and which items they can't travel without.
Avoid checking a bag on your next trip by packing these 20 carry-on essentials
Checking a bag can make air travel more complicated. Avoid the stress of a checked bag on your next trip by taking along these 20 carry-on essentials.
The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip
Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 headphones that are the perfect alternative to the Apple AirPods Max
Once my headphones are in, the rest of the world is out. I scroll through my playlist and deep dive into my favorite musical tunes. And then I’m in my own little audio world, where everything is peaceful, my favorite singers are my best friends, and they just knohew the right things to say. If you’re a music fanatic as well, you know how important and sacred your personal music time can be, and how holy your relationship with your headphones is. After all, these are the resourceful little things that transport us into our beloved audio world. And, one of the most popular headphones these days are the Apple AirPods Max. But hey! Let’s remember that great headphones go beyond Apple as well. And this nifty list includes all of them – from Yamaha’s wireless noise-canceling headphones to Adidas’ solar-powered ones. Headphone designs these days are at an all-time high, and I’m sure you can’t wait to introduce your ears to them!
yankodesign.com
Nothing’s downgraded earbuds minus ANC is a typical Apple copycat move
Nothing arrived on the scene with its first highly anticipated product the Nothing Ear (1) and followed up the next year by debuting its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). Whether Carl Pie’s company lived up to the build-up is subjective, still, both these gadgets have die-hard lovers as well as biased haters.
cryptopotato.com
Mexico Will Have Its First Shopping Mall In The Metaverse
Mexico’s first metaverse shopping mall will launch with over 80 brands but is expected to grow and host over 800 brands soon. Shopping malls in the metaverse have several advantages. One of them is that they can house as many stores as the developers’ imagination allows. This is what a Mexican entrepreneur envisioned with Island Shopping Mall: Mexico’s first metaverse mall.
yankodesign.com
NinDoio is a fun-looking device for leveling up your productivity game
Every year, more people have to sit in front of computers for work or sometimes even for leisure. While some jobs might be simple enough to get by with the basics of word processing or spreadsheets, a lot require more complex processes and multiple steps, not to mention the use of a variety of software to get the job. That’s even more true for those involved in digital content creation, whether they be designers, programmers, writers, or even streamers. The number of actions they need to take can be overwhelming, especially when you have to navigate around the computer screen to get to those. It would definitely be a great deal if you could press just one or a few keys to get things done, which is what this device tries to do in a way that almost makes it feel like you’re playing a game.
yankodesign.com
This flexible office booth is inspired by a chameleon & is perfect for contemporary offices
Designed by the Romanian brand Askia Furniture, the Kameleon Office Booth is a pod that takes major inspiration from a Chameleon. The pod is designed to adapt and merge with diverse offices and workspaces, just the way a chameleon does in nature! Askia Furniture believes that offices today are constantly changing and upgrading, and hence require modern solutions that are flexible and functional – and they believe the Kameleon Office Booth could be one!
yankodesign.com
This DIY handheld computer kit helps you fulfill your fantasy console dreams
We live in very interesting times, especially if you happen to be a tinkerer, hobbyist, or what is commonly called a “maker” these days. From affordable palm-sized computer boards like the Raspberry Pi to the almost magical 3D printers, it has never been easier to bring ideas to life or, at the very least, prototype designs quickly before they hit final production. Not everyone might have access to these parts and tools, though, but those same things have also made it easier to create and sell products that bigger companies would never dare make. Those include niche yet popular designs, like this quirky pocket computer kit that you can assemble on your own to become not just a portable game emulator but a real computer you could use for more serious business, like even developing your own retro-style game on the go.
daystech.org
Orient Express train receives its first redesign in almost 100 years
In this unique video produced by Dezeen, French architect Maxime d’Angeac reveals how his redesign of the historic Orient Express train – its first replace in virtually a century – goals to create “a brand new embassy of French luxurious”. Launching in 2025, the interiors...
yankodesign.com
Montblanc x Naruto collection celebrates the power of storytelling and self-expression
As one of the most popular and best-selling mangas (Japanese comics) in history, it’s not unusual to see “Naruto” printed or even engraved in many products, some of them expensive, limited editions even. Naturally, these items are meant to appeal to fans of the character and the franchise, which happens to correspond to a certain market demographic. It might come as a surprise, then, that the not-so-silent Ninja is now part of Montblanc’s family with a collection that encompasses a variety of products, ranging from pens to bags to even a smartwatch. This, however, isn’t simply fan service but is almost a perfect match for the marque’s love of storytelling and the tools that enable that kind of written tradition.
yankodesign.com
Memphis-inspired streaming box comes with a unique intersecting design to prevent remote loss
While the idea of losing a remote will pretty much still terrify anyone for the rest of their lives, the Pop Art TV Box has a uniquely creative solution – use someone’s OCD to combat their forgetfulness! With a unique design that has the TV’s remote intersecting with the TV’s hardware unit itself, the Pop Art relies on visual gestalt to complete itself. You’re much less likely to lose the remote, because you’re going to be compelled to dock it in its place once you’re done… sort of like how you dock a telephone receiver into its holder.
yankodesign.com
Sony LinkBuds S in Earth Blue is designed to help keep the Earth green
TWS or Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds have now become almost a necessity for anyone that has a smartphone these days, thanks to the retirement of the headphone jack. While it does reduce the number of cables produced for typical wired earphones, especially for phones that don’t ship with a pair, it also means that there are more electronics being made each year. These products normally make use of plenty of plastic, even in small devices like earbuds and their charging cases. The somewhat good news is that manufacturers are becoming more aware of their effects and responsibilities when it comes to the environment, which is why Sony is launching a new option for its latest TWS earbuds that tries to help reduce the damage, even in small doses.
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Flying Car: Chinese EV Company Shows Off Technology (Video)
Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV is one of many companies attempting to tackle the Chinese automotive market. The company recently highlighted with a live demo video its work on flying cars. What Happened: XPeng is one of several companies working on an eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff...
yankodesign.com
These stone-like outdoor loudspeakers are perfect for gardens and poolsides
You often play music indoors because the acoustics is often better inside enclosed spaces. You don’t need to pump up speakers to the max to be heard, and you don’t risk annoying neighbors with genres they might have no love for. Plus, most audio equipment like speakers aren’t exactly meant to stay outdoors for long, lest Mother Nature wreaks havoc on their sensitive electronics. Lately, however, it has been trendy to have outdoor gatherings to celebrate newfound freedom from home quarantines and restrictions, not to mention parties at pools that really get crowds wet and wild, especially during summer. Fortunately, there are indeed speakers designed not only to be heard outdoors but also to survive whatever weather may come, and Focal’s new set of speakers definitely looks the part of weather-beaten objects.
Comments / 0