BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Cardiff: Tomasz Waga murdered for stealing cannabis - court
A man was allegedly murdered by a drug gang for trying to steal a cannabis crop worth £120,000, a court has heard. The body of Tomasz Waga, 23, was found in a Cardiff street on 28 January 2021. Mr Waga and Carl Davies were caught by a gang breaking...
BBC
Scottish Cup: Pollok's third-round tie at Ayr live on BBC Scotland
Pollok's bid for another Scottish Cup upset when they face Ayr United in the third round will be shown live on BBC Scotland next month. The West of Scotland League club visit Somerset Park on Monday, 28 November (19:45 GMT), with coverage on the BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer.
