Wake County, NC

Chatham County to Choose Sheriff, Commissioners and School Board

With early voting in full swing and Election Day coming up on November 8, Chatham County voters are set to decide several key local races. Bill Horner, Editor and Publisher of the Chatham County News + Record told 97.9 The Hill: “When you think about Chatham County, the growth, the change that’s coming, the economic development projects – on the County Commissioners, those candidates, those races are absolutely critical.”
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle

Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
EJ board to hold special meeting on wood pellet permit

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board has scheduled an in-person special meeting on biomass and to address questions and concerns about the Enviva plant in Ahoskie and its air quality permit renewal. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in Raleigh. Enviva seeks to modify...
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
A growing industrial region — as long as workers can be found

Several high-tech companies have announced they’re expanding in the region known as the Carolina Core, which stretches from the Triad southeast through the middle of the state to Fayetteville. Finding people to work at these companies could be a challenge, as manufacturing jobs have been among the hardest to...
