'We tried for years': Parents' intensive, costly process to get students the education they're owed
"I wasn't asking for monetary changes. I was asking like, 'Can you please just teach her to read?'
chapelboro.com
Chatham County to Choose Sheriff, Commissioners and School Board
With early voting in full swing and Election Day coming up on November 8, Chatham County voters are set to decide several key local races. Bill Horner, Editor and Publisher of the Chatham County News + Record told 97.9 The Hill: “When you think about Chatham County, the growth, the change that’s coming, the economic development projects – on the County Commissioners, those candidates, those races are absolutely critical.”
cbs17
Fact check: Did this NC state Senate candidate fail to pay $300,000 in taxes?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Few issues tend to sway voters quite like taxes: Who has to pay them, who doesn’t — and how high they are. CBS 17 is fact-checking a campaign ad that accuses Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Cavaliero of failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for his computer security business.
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
cbs17
Wake County sets aside $200,000 for septic and well repairs for qualifying residents
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need septic or well repairs? Wake County might be able to help with that. A two-year pilot program has started up, which aims to provide support and needed repairs for older, disabled or low-income Wake County residents. The county’s Department of Environmental Services and Division...
How do NC legislative candidates want to spend your extra tax money? Here’s what they say.
North Carolina had a tax revenue surplus in 2022. Here’s how General Assembly candidates in Triangle swing races say it should be spent.
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
sandhillssentinel.com
MCS gives statement on incidents at Crain’s Creek Middle
Recently, there’s been a large number of social media posts depicting nationwide violence in public schools. “Throughout the country, social media accounts posting videos of fights and other instances at schools and on school buses exist. Schools within MCS are no exception,” said Moore County Schools Communication Director Catherine Nagy to Sandhills Sentinel in response to recent incidents at a Moore County middle school.
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
wunc.org
UNC-Chapel Hill students formed UNC for Affirmative Action — and it's led by Asian Americans
Students pass through the heart of UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus on their way to class. Sophomore Adela Zhang calls a few over to a booth she's tabling. “Have you all heard about affirmative action?” she asks. “Have you all heard about the upcoming Supreme Court case that's going on?”
City of Raleigh purchases affordable housing to protect it from developers
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rent in Wake County is rising, getting rid of hundreds of affordable housing units every year. In the last 10 years, Wake County has lost nearly 45,000 housing units renting for less than $1,000 dollars a month. In 2010, there were more than 90,000 rentals for less than $1,000 a month in Wake County.
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
coastalreview.org
EJ board to hold special meeting on wood pellet permit
The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board has scheduled an in-person special meeting on biomass and to address questions and concerns about the Enviva plant in Ahoskie and its air quality permit renewal. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in Raleigh. Enviva seeks to modify...
cbs17
Wake Co. officials share how should parents, students respond to school lockdowns
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–East Wake High School went into a Code Red lockdown Monday due to a fight and a report of a weapon. A BB gun was confiscated from a student, according to a message from the school. It is at least the third Code Red lockdown CBS 17...
'Leave and get away': East Wake HS junior suspended after running from school in middle of lockdown
Mother of East Wake High School student is looking for answers after her daughter is suspended for leaving school during lockdown.
With test scores below pre-pandemic levels, Wake says it’s time for a ‘new baseline’
School officials say the pandemic’s impact on student learning will be felt for years to come.
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
wunc.org
A growing industrial region — as long as workers can be found
Several high-tech companies have announced they’re expanding in the region known as the Carolina Core, which stretches from the Triad southeast through the middle of the state to Fayetteville. Finding people to work at these companies could be a challenge, as manufacturing jobs have been among the hardest to...
