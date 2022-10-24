ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Benzinga

83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
Benzinga

Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More

Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Benzinga

Israeli Company Clones Cannabis Cells As 'Wellness And Sustainability' Solution

Israel has long dominated the cannabis industry in terms of innovative research and an emerging market. Now, Rehovot-based BioHarvest Sciences is cloning hemp cells to grow them into powdered biomass containing the active compounds of cannabis that can be dialed up to 12 times the potency simply by changing the environment inside a bioreactor.
Benzinga

10% Owner At This Financials Company Buys $1.98M of Stock

James W. Ayers, 10% Owner at FB Financial FBK, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,977,528.
Benzinga

Budweiser Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev Posts Q3 Revenue Below Street View

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.1% year-on-year to $15.09 billion, missing the consensus of $15.16 billion. Total volumes grew by 3.7%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 5.2%. Revenue per hl grew 8%. The company reported a 12.7%...
Benzinga

This Is How It's Done: Why Is Canopy's US Consolidation Plan Blueprint For Other Canadian Cannabis LPs

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced its intention to consolidate in the US via a new holding company dubbed Canopy USA, LLC on Tuesday. The move, which will streamline the company's entry into the US market, would allow it to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRDF (70%), Wana Brands (100%) and Jetty (100%) and position itself for legalization of marijuana on the federal level. In addition, Canopy also controls a conditional ownership position, assuming conversion of its exchangeable shares and the exercise of its option though excluding the exercise of its warrants, of approximately 13.7% in TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF.
NASDAQ

GRAPHIC-Credit Suisse under investor scrutiny ahead of business overhaul

Credit Suisse Group AG is set to announce a major strategic overhaul on Thursday after a string of losses and risk management failures have put the embattled Swiss lender under investor scrutiny. Oct 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S is set to announce a major strategic overhaul on...
Benzinga

SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop

South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Benzinga

3 REITs with the Most Reliable Dividends

The two essential characteristics of income stocks investors look for when considering a purchase of real estate investment trusts (REITs) are safety and reliability of the dividend. Safety means that the dividend is well covered by the company’s funds from operation. Reliability speaks to the history of dividend payments. Are...
Fox Business

Tech shares fall, Clorox recall and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. ALPHABET DISAPPOINTS: Google parent Alphabet shares are down 6.5% in premarket trading after revenue grew 6% to $69.1 billion, but the tally fell short of Wall Street estimates. The growth was the slowest since 2020 as reported by Dow Jones.
PYMNTS

Fidelity: 58% of Investors Have Money in Crypto

A rocky cryptocurrency market hasn’t been enough to dissuade people from investing in digital currency, a new survey by Fidelity Investments found. The company’s findings — released Thursday (Oct. 27) — showed that 58% of institutional investors invested in digital assets during the first half of 2022, a six-point increase from the prior year, while 74% plan to invest in the future.
Benzinga

Aravive Executive Chairman Trades $15.00M In Company Stock

Fredric N Eshelman, Executive Chairman at Aravive ARAV, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Eshelman purchased 16,306,120 shares of Aravive. The total transaction amounted to $14,999,999.
US News and World Report

Merck Lifts Full-Year Forecast as Keytruda Sales Soar

(Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit on a jump in demand for blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil. Merck shares were up about 2% in midday trading as the U.S. drugmaker also raised its full-year sales and profit forecast despite the...

