Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and The Hideaways (HDWY)

Thousands of projects are in the cryptocurrency space – it’s difficult to point out which is worth the money and which will only lead to long-term losses. The crypto market spiked on Tuesday, with the Bitcoin price and Cardano price rising. Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), and The Hideaways...
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget

Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)

Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
Why Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Has Concluded For This Cycle

Every crypto bear market has seen Bitcoin miner operations capitulating to stay financially afloat. This capitulation often marks a bottom for BTC and the crypto market, allowing it to consolidate before breaking into new highs. However, the current Crypto Winter could be unlike others regarding selling pressure from Bitcoin miner...
How The Crypto Winter Affects Google’s Ad Business

According to a report from CNBC, big tech company Google has been affected by the downside trend in the crypto market. The company recently published its Q3 2022, earnings report showing that its revenues decreased due to the decline in value across the nascent asset class. In 2021, when the...
Bitcoin Traders Should Check These Data As They Brace For The Next Bull Run

Bitcoin holders and investors are still waiting for the next bull cycle that will once again catapult the crypto’s price to levels that may be higher than its current all-time high. Hopefuls believe that the next bullish run for the maiden crypto is inevitable and it is not a...
8 Best Crypto Under $1 to Invest in 2022

IMPT – Gain Exposure to Carbon Credits Now to Obtain the First-Mover Advantage. Calvaria – Allocate Funds to This Up-And-Coming P2E Gaming Ecosystem. Tamadoge – Exciting P2E Game With Crypto Rewards and NFT Ownership. Lucky Block – High-Growth NFT Competition Project With Low Market Cap. Shiba...
Is Ethereum A Security? Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Sheds Some Light

Since Ethereum moved from a proof of work (PoW) to a proof of stake (PoW) mechanism, there has been an ongoing debate on whether the digital asset is now a security or a commodity. Notable figures have shared their insight on this and how the regulatory bodies are actually classifying cryptocurrencies. The latest is Cardano founder Charles Hoskison, who shared his thoughts on a recent Twitter Space.
RockItCoin Buys Toa Bitcoin That Houses Over 50 ATMs Across The U.S.

An ATM operator, RockItCoin, recently saw a need to improve its operations with more machines, In light of this, the company revealed that it has eventually acquired Tao Bitcoin. This includes all 56 machines of the company. Based on the transaction, there are nearly 1,900 units of RockItCoin operational machines...
Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai

The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
Uniglo.io, Fantom, And VeChain Could Be The Cryptos That You Need To Revive Your Portfolio

Reviving portfolios is a key concern among cryptocurrency investors. After the major crypto crash that took place in the middle of 2022, many crypto entrepreneurs are still reeling from the aftermath while juggling inflation and other economic pressures. Uniglo.io (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and VeChain (VET) could be just what you need to make recovery possible.
Coinbase Backed Mara Set To Introduce Crypto Wallet Service Across Africa

Many continents make impressive progress in the crypto space, and Africa is not left out. Many people and even businesses from Africa have plunged into crypto sphere. Gradually, digital assets are becoming a lucrative option in the continent. Such growth in crypto adoption has drawn the attention of crypto projects...
LBank Exchange Will List TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. As a...

