ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.At 8:22 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell Street and Potomac Avenue, according to Deputy police Chief Ron Pontecore.Police then learned that a boy had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.The boy was shot once in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was listed in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cop Charged With Illegally Tasing Man in Dunning Neighborhood

A Chicago police officer is facing felony charges after allegedly illegally tasing a man who fell to the ground and broke his nose in Dunning on the Northwest Side. After the incident, Officer Marco Simonetti, 58, said over the radio, “I had to tase him,” but prosecutors said the man was “crouching with his hands down touching the ground” when Simonetti deployed the Taser.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy