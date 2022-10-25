Read full article on original website
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
Humboldt Park shooting: 7-year-old boy dies after being struck by stray bullet in home, CPD says
The boy hit by a stray bullet while in his Humboldt Park home has died, according to CPD.
New Details Released in Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station
Chicago police have released new details in a fatal shooting that occurred at a Greyhound bus station on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday morning. According to a new community alert released this week, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street Tuesday.
Images Released of Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Greyhound Employee Outside Bus Station
Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man who they say fatally shot another man outside a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side Monday morning. The gunman arrived on a bus from Minneapolis dressed in a gray hooded jacket with blue pants, a tan ball cap and a backpack, police said.
Chicago police: 2 critically injured after man shoots woman, himself in Gold Coast apartment complex
Two people were critically injured in a Gold Coast apartment complex Wednesday night after police said a man shot a woman and then himself.
7-year-old Chicago boy fatally struck by stray bullet was 'washing his hands' for dinner
CHICAGO - There's a grave concern about additional gun violence on the Northwest Side after a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night by a stray bullet. Akeem Briscoe was washing his hands for dinner Wednesday night when a bullet fired from the alley behind his home came through the window and killed the 7-year-old.
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
South Side crime: 15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the boy was outside in the Chatham neighborhood walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by people in a white Jeep. The...
Child shot in Chicago: Stray bullet strikes 7-year-old boy in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck and critically wounded by a stray bullet in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday night.At 8:22 p.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near Rockwell Street and Potomac Avenue, according to Deputy police Chief Ron Pontecore.Police then learned that a boy had been in the bathroom washing his hands in a home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a bullet came through the window and struck him.The boy was shot once in the abdomen and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was listed in critical...
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
‘Dangerous situation’: Auto shop owner fights off attempted armed robber
CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month. Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a […]
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
Relatives say Chicago landlord tried multiple times to remove tenant now charged with her murder
As relatives of Frances Walker prepare to lay her to rest, they tell ABC7 Eyewitness News she had tried to remove the tenant accused of her murder many times.
Chicago Cop Charged With Illegally Tasing Man in Dunning Neighborhood
A Chicago police officer is facing felony charges after allegedly illegally tasing a man who fell to the ground and broke his nose in Dunning on the Northwest Side. After the incident, Officer Marco Simonetti, 58, said over the radio, “I had to tase him,” but prosecutors said the man was “crouching with his hands down touching the ground” when Simonetti deployed the Taser.
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
Suburban man charged with fatally shooting 41-year-old who was on his way home from work
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A Lake in the Hills man has been indicted after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was on his way home from working at a restaurant in 2020. Dru K. Jarvis, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury for the offenses of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member.
Boy, 8, Dies After Being Shot in the Head Inside Douglas Apartment, Chicago Police Say
An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday evening in the Douglas community on Chicago's South Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600 of South Rhodes Avenue. According to police, the victim was inside a residence with other...
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
