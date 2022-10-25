Read full article on original website
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
Halloween parade held for nursing home residents
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween fun isn’t just for the young!. At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday. The staff got creative, making floats and dressing up as characters like Ursula from the Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse, and Cat in the Hat.
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York
If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader
LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
15-year-old accused of sending threatening text during Little Falls Middle School dance
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A 15-year-old male was arrested in Little Falls after he allegedly made a threat during a middle school dance last week. Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, a student at the dance received a text from the teen suspect claiming he was going to commit violence against others at the school.
What Do You Think of Utica’s New Genesee Street Design?
There's a significant change to the traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and whether or not it remains is up to you. It's been in the works in the city for a decade an is often referred to by city officials as 'Complete Streets'. As defined by Smart...
City of Watertown seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planners are seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future enhancements, according to a press release from The City of Watertown. Watertown’s Park Planners will have a booth at the upcoming Harvest Festival and they are inviting community members to stop by and discuss how they use the park and what they envision for Thompson Park’s future.
15 Best Things to Do in Jefferson County, NY
Teeming with scenic islands and spectacular natural attractions, Jefferson County offers a wide range of experiences for the whole family. The county lies on New York’s uppermost border next to the Saint Lawrence River, lying southeast of the Canada-US international border. It was named after the 3rd U.S. President,...
4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
Reel-y Good News! You’ll Soon Have a New Boat Launch to Oneida Lake
It's finally underway! The DEC has been hard at work constructing the brand new boat launch in the Town of Verona. This new addition will grant anglers, of all shapes and sizes, better access to Oneida Lake. The new Oneida Lake Boat launch is being built along the Erie Canal,...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
$45 Million To Be Invested in Utica’s Cornhill – Plans for Renaissance Center, Affordable Apartment
A major revitalization investment of $45 million is coming to Utica's Cornhill neighborhood in an effort to improve the lives of those living there now, and create opportunities for generations to come. The joint announcement was made by the City of Utica, The Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC),...
New traffic pattern in downtown Utica
City officials are looking for feedback on changes to the traffic pattern in downtown Utica. Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes. There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
