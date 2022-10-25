ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Halloween parade held for nursing home residents

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween fun isn’t just for the young!. At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday. The staff got creative, making floats and dressing up as characters like Ursula from the Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse, and Cat in the Hat.
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display turning heads in Central New York

If you love “Stranger Things,” you’ve got to see this Halloween display in Central New York. Jasson and Jessica Obomsawin created a tribute to the spooky Netflix show on their front lawn in the city of Oneida, highlighted by Will Byers’ favorite hiding spot (”Castle Byers”), the Upside Down, and a floating Max above her brother Billy’s grave.
ONEIDA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
informnny.com

City of Watertown seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planners are seeking community feedback on Thompson Park’s future enhancements, according to a press release from The City of Watertown. Watertown’s Park Planners will have a booth at the upcoming Harvest Festival and they are inviting community members to stop by and discuss how they use the park and what they envision for Thompson Park’s future.
WATERTOWN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Jefferson County, NY

Teeming with scenic islands and spectacular natural attractions, Jefferson County offers a wide range of experiences for the whole family. The county lies on New York’s uppermost border next to the Saint Lawrence River, lying southeast of the Canada-US international border. It was named after the 3rd U.S. President,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New traffic pattern in downtown Utica

City officials are looking for feedback on changes to the traffic pattern in downtown Utica. Utica officials seek feedback on Genesee Street traffic pattern changes. There’s a new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and the city wants feedback about the changes.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy