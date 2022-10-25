ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjcnH_0ilhURdm00
World News

Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West, describing the US rapper’s recent comments as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”.

The German sportswear company has faced pressure to cut ties with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, over his antisemitic remarks on social media.

West was recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over posts the social networks said violated their policies.

Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous

Adidas said it was ending production of its Yeezy branded products, produced in collaboration with West, with “immediate effect”.

In a statement, the company said: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Adidas said it expected the decision to have a “short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euro on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter”.

The company added that it remains “the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colourways under the partnership”.

It comes after a completed documentary about West was shelved and he was dropped by talent agency CAA over his remarks.

The Balenciaga fashion house also cut ties with Ye last week, according to reports.

West was criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

In the last few days, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and members of her family have called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.

It comes after demonstrators in Los Angeles unfurled banners on an overpass on Sunday, praising West following his antisemitic public statements.

West is in the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler.

The site has styled itself as an unbiased platform and has become popular with those banned from Twitter, also hosting prominent American conservative voices.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West wax figure from public view

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view. The model of the US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive by the museum. It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping...
BBC

Kanye West: Aaron Donald & Jaylen Brown end contracts with Donda sports marketing agency

American football player Aaron Donald and basketball star Jaylen Brown have terminated their contracts with Kanye West's sports marketing agency after his anti-Semitic comments. Musician West, now known as Ye, showed a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt design at Paris Fashion Week and days later posted anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. Ye...
newschain

Tribute to ‘much loved’ elderly couple killed in crash

The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them. Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday. The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at...
newschain

Items belonging to Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to fetch thousands at auction

A selection of items belonging to rock legend and former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai are expected to fetch thousands when they go under the hammer next month. Items belonging to the award-winning musician, who collaborated with Frank Zappa as well as fictional British band Spinal Tap, are due to be auctioned on November 12.
newschain

Two jailed for ‘enslaving man to line their own pockets’

Two men have been jailed and a woman given a suspended sentence for “enslaving a man to line their own pockets”. Normunds Freibergs, 40, and his accomplices Jacobus Stankevicius, 59, and Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, exploited and abused the vulnerable victim, who they forced to work to pay off debt they claimed he owed them.
newschain

Officer suspended over alleged rape at police college

A police officer has been suspended following the alleged rape of another officer at a police college. The alleged incident happened at the Police Scotland College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife, on October 14. Police Scotland said that an investigation was launched immediately and a police officer was suspended. The...
newschain

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said. The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan....
newschain

Sead Haksabanovic happy with hectic schedule at Celtic on way to full fitness

Celtic attacker Sead Haksabanovic is preparing for his ninth match in October but the recent signing is happy to keep playing as he feels it is the best route to full fitness. The Montenegro international’s versatility has been a major bonus for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a particularly hectic month and amid injuries to the like of Callum McGregor and Jota, the latter of whom is in contention to return at Livingston on Sunday.
newschain

Twitter will form content moderation council – Elon Musk

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has said people who have been banned from the social media site will not be reinstated until a review by a “content moderation council”. Twitter staff and users had been waiting to hear more details from Mr Musk about his plans for the platform, amid concerns over his support for loosening content moderation and reversing permanent bans on controversial accounts.
newschain

Man charged with the murder of 59-year-old woman

A 64-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after she was found “seriously assaulted”. James Gumbrell, of Northbourne Close, Shoreham, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Deborah Gumbrell. Police attended an address in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy