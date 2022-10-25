Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMT
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
WWMT
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Suspected drunk driver returns to court, victim's mother addresses fatal crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Friday, the driver who was charged for hitting and killing 19-year old Western Michigan University student Bailey Broderick will be facing a judge. Hunter Hudgins has been charged in the crash that killed Broderick in November 2021. Crash: 'She wasn't alone': Memorial grows for Western...
WWMT
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
WWMT
West Michigan state troopers participate in Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over the last five years, more Michigan pedestrians died in October crashes compared to other months. That's why Michigan State Police is hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
WWMT
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
WWMT
Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
WWMT
Question of the Day: Which type of chocolate is the best of the best?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's a sweet treat that's always been there when we need it: chocolate. West Michigan Halloween: Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. With so many types out there, it's hard to pick a favorite kind. But out of the top three types of chocolate, which...
WWMT
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
WWMT
Six charged in $1 million COVID-19 unemployment benefit fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor mother, her three adult children, and two other people were charged Thursday for using schemes to gain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief. Roshell Beaty, 45, was charged with her two sons Melvin Clinton, 21, and Christopher Branch, 27, as well as...
WWMT
Kalamazoo business to pay over $99,000 fine for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo said it is working to resolve a nuisance odor violation notice from three years ago. The company reached a tentative agreement with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and energy after alleged air quality violations. The proposed consent order included a...
WWMT
New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
WWMT
Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando start Wednesday
PORTAGE, Mich. — Direct flights leaving Kalamazoo with a final destination to Orlando launch from Avelo Airlines on Wednesday. A huge win for Michigan, according to Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport officials. “There's been just a nonstop sharing of people's thoughts of: ‘we need a flight to Orlando or Fort...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Farmers Market to extend season into winter
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The citizens of Kalamazoo can get fresh and local foods for just a bit longer in 2022. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market extended their season for another four weeks, rounding out the year on Dec. 17, according to event organizers. Needed: Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for...
WWMT
'People, pay attention to those symptoms,' local survivor speaks out for heart health
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Happening this Saturday—The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in Kalamazoo. The goal is to bring the community together to support survivors and promote a heart healthy life. “To know that I have, by the grace of God been given the opportunity to go through...
WWMT
Clocks 'fall back' an hour dark and early Sunday, Nov. 6
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Time flies when you're losing sun... Regardless of Daylight Saving Time, and your opinion of it, sunrises and sunsets were doomed for a dramatic change this time of year no matter what. Earth's 23.5-degree tilt as it orbits around the Sun says so. It's this imaginary...
WWMT
"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
WWMT
1.8 million absentee ballots requested two weeks before Election Day
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters as of Tuesday, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Of those, 771,967 absentee ballots have been returned and submitted, state officials said. In Kalamazoo County, over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested. Voters should hand-deliver...
WWMT
Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
