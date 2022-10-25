ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WWMT

Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion

COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
COLOMA, MI
WWMT

Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in downtown Kalamazoo and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge. City crews...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo business to pay over $99,000 fine for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo said it is working to resolve a nuisance odor violation notice from three years ago. The company reached a tentative agreement with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and energy after alleged air quality violations. The proposed consent order included a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando start Wednesday

PORTAGE, Mich. — Direct flights leaving Kalamazoo with a final destination to Orlando launch from Avelo Airlines on Wednesday. A huge win for Michigan, according to Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport officials. “There's been just a nonstop sharing of people's thoughts of: ‘we need a flight to Orlando or Fort...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Farmers Market to extend season into winter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The citizens of Kalamazoo can get fresh and local foods for just a bit longer in 2022. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market extended their season for another four weeks, rounding out the year on Dec. 17, according to event organizers. Needed: Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Clocks 'fall back' an hour dark and early Sunday, Nov. 6

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Time flies when you're losing sun... Regardless of Daylight Saving Time, and your opinion of it, sunrises and sunsets were doomed for a dramatic change this time of year no matter what. Earth's 23.5-degree tilt as it orbits around the Sun says so. It's this imaginary...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need

PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

1.8 million absentee ballots requested two weeks before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters as of Tuesday, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Of those, 771,967 absentee ballots have been returned and submitted, state officials said. In Kalamazoo County, over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested. Voters should hand-deliver...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation honors a West Michigan student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and the "Turn 2" Foundation held their 26th annual dinner in New York on Wednesday, to raise money for healthy lifestyles in young people. The foundation works to create a positive change in young people, sparking leadership, and academic excellence.
KALAMAZOO, MI

