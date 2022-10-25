ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

KELOLAND TV

Terry Peak prepares for skiers and snowboarders

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Winter sports enthusiasts in Western KELOLAND can get excited because it won’t be too long before the Terry Peak Ski Area opens to skiers. A fresh layer of snow covers the slopes out at Terry Peak. While it’s not ready for visitors quite yet,...
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Moose visits Rapid City garden center

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
SPEARFISH, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent

RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Gov. Kristi Noem next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the final stretch before the election, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is bringing national politicians to South Dakota to campaign. Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard will join Noem in Rapid City and Sioux Falls on November 2 to drum up support ahead of the election.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rally generates $784.1M to SD

STURGIS — On Tuesday, 72 days after the 82nd Sturgis Rally came to a close, officials got together for the 2022 Post-Rally Summit. Local business owners, Rally sponsors, and community members sat down in the Sturgis Community Center auditorium as city and Rally officials presented the facts and figures from the 82nd Rally and announced new events for the 83rd Rally.
STURGIS, SD
sdpb.org

Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization

A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

One person dies in multi-vehicle crash Monday in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died after a car crash in Rapid City. Rapid City Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Catron Boulevard and Black Hills Boulevard Monday evening. Reports say that the driver of a maroon vehicle was...
RAPID CITY, SD

