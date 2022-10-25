ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Pat Waweni
3d ago

Wow! she "hacked" potty training an almost 2 year old.... I wonder if she can drive a stick shift or knit or some other incredible things that are impossible for the average person to do.

Bunny DuBose
3d ago

I potty trained my daughter when she was 18 months old. It was in 1968 and my husband was in Viet Nam at the time. I didn’t work so I had all day to sit and potty train her, my grandchildren were also potty trained before 2. It’s a challenge that takes dedication, time and lots of patients and love.

Lorna
3d ago

Both my sons were 2-2.5 when I potty trained them. The child has to be ready and have the strength to hold their pee and bowels so, this lady that started potty training her infant wasn’t really potty training. She put her infant on a potty numerous times a day so who potty trained who?

