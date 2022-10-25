Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Sioux City Journal
In Sioux City campaign stop, Reynolds draws contrasts with President Biden
SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told supporters gathered Thursday night at Sioux City's Stoney Creek Hotel that freedom, the rule of law and the Constitution are among the things at stake in the November election. She sought to paint a picture of "stark contrasts" between what is happening...
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
Iowa Youth Straw Poll Favors Incumbents
(Des Moines) Early results for in the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Polls are favoring incumbents. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says more than 13-thousand students in Iowa K-12 schools cast ballots for U-S House and Senate as well as the governor’s race. As of late yesterday afternoon, Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear [[ duh-ZHEER ]] 61- to 30-percent, with Libertarian Rick Stewart getting nine-percent of the youth vote. In Iowa’s U-S Senate race Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken 62- to 38-percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Iowa Youth Straw Poll numbers will updated tomorrow.
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life
Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Reynolds, Grassley Among Iowa Youth Straw Poll Winners
Students from more than 140 schools voted in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll this week. Every K-12 school across the state were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in the races for Iowa Governor and Iowa’s U.S. Senate and House. Locally, the West Delaware School District took part...
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
September Unemployment Down Across Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development has released the September data for each county across the state – and numbers in the KMCH listening area are lower than August. Delaware County’s unemployment rate is at one-point-eight percent – down from two-point-two percent the month before. Delaware County is tied with Iowa County for the lowest unemployment rate in eastern Iowa and is among the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
KCRG.com
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
3 News Now
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
iowapublicradio.org
Proponents of Iowa's firearms election measure say it would protect gun rights, opponents say it handcuffs future generations
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR reporter Katarina Sostaric about how this public measure arrived on the ballot and what strict scrutiny entails. Kieffer also gets perspectives on the issue from State Representative Steven Holt, who sponsored the legislation in the Iowa House, Connie Ryan of the coalition of Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks.
