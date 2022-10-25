ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate passes 9/11 curriculum bill

YORK, Pa. — A new bill has been passed by the Pennsylvania Senate that ensures classrooms are teaching about one of the darkest moments in American history: 9/11. Pa. schools don’t have a Sept. 11 curriculum that teaches students about the terroristic attack and its impact. One bill is expected to change that.
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?

(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
Why it's OK if we don't know results on election night

It’s the night of the election. Polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t Americans know the winners?. In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night could be an indicator of something nefarious and used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen: “We don’t want them to find any more ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he said.
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50...
