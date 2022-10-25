ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘F*** the Tories’: Wrexham move swiftly to ban message on Paul Mullin’s boots

 3 days ago
Paul Mullin’s boots with an X-rated message for the Conservatives have been banned by Wrexham.

Wrexham have banned the striker Paul Mullin from wearing his controversial new boots which featured a blunt message directed at the Conservative Party. The National League club described Mullin’s fashion statement as an “unwelcome distraction” and quickly put their foot down to stop him from lacing up his boots.

Mullin had posted an image on Instagram of the boots, with “F*** the Tories!” printed on the side. But the promotion chasers, owned by the Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, moved swiftly to stamp out the former Morecambe, Tranmere and Cambridge forward’s custom-made boots.

Wrexham’s refusal to allow Mullin’s footwear was met with criticism from some fans on social media, while Guardian Football Weekly host and Cambridge United fan Max Rushden tweeted in reply: “Prouder of @PMullin7 for this than for all those goals at the Abbey.”

A Wrexham statement read: “The club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

“For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the club.

“The club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

The former Cambridge striker is in hot water with Wrexham – but Max Rushden has backed Mullin on social media. Photograph: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK/Rex/Shutterstock

“The club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters, but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed as the view of everyone or the club itself.

“There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the club is found, is a Conservative seat.

“After this unwelcome distraction, the club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part,” the club statement concluded.

Sarah Atherton, the Conservative MP for Wrexham, said she was grateful for the club’s swift response and that a line had been drawn under the matter.

