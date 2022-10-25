Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
WISN
Family calls for justice after man killed in robbery
MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for justice after a robbery turned deadly. Investigators said attackers targeted Rodney Surprise, 46, at the Petro Mart near Chase and Lincoln avenues at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, hit him and stole his car. Surprise’s family said, at the hospital, doctors could not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
CBS 58
20 shell casings found after man is shot, killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department says a man was killed just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 27 in a shooting. Officers found 20 shell casings at the scene near W. Clark and N. 49th. The age of the victim -- who died at the scene -- has...
Man charged after allegedly holding another man by the neck
A 62-year-old Milwaukee man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after officials say he placed his hand on another man's neck.
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mattioli trial delayed to June 2023; accused in death of Joel Acevedo
MILWAUKEE - The homicide trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli has been delayed to June 2023. The delay is because of something FOX6 News has learned about Milwaukee County's now former chief medical examiner. Dr. Brian Peterson did not "abruptly retire" as previously reported. Instead, he was fired. That is according to an assistant district attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
Officer struck by car during traffic stop; driver arrested after pursuit
A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and hitting a West Allis Police officer on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting
MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
