ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Family calls for justice after man killed in robbery

MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for justice after a robbery turned deadly. Investigators said attackers targeted Rodney Surprise, 46, at the Petro Mart near Chase and Lincoln avenues at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, hit him and stole his car. Surprise’s family said, at the hospital, doctors could not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian hit by wheel, seriously injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man sustained life-threatening injuries when a wheel came off a cargo van and hit him Thursday morning, Milwaukee police said. It happened on 84th Street under Interstate 94 around 9:10 a.m. FOX6 News at the scene found the cargo van with its wheel missing under the interstate's overpass; the wheel was sitting on the opposite side of the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis officer hit, Milwaukee driver arrested

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 19, was arrested after hitting an officer while driving away from an attempted traffic stop near 84th and Greenfield. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital and later released. After the crash, police said officers spotted the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe

MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mattioli trial delayed to June 2023; accused in death of Joel Acevedo

MILWAUKEE - The homicide trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli has been delayed to June 2023. The delay is because of something FOX6 News has learned about Milwaukee County's now former chief medical examiner. Dr. Brian Peterson did not "abruptly retire" as previously reported. Instead, he was fired. That is according to an assistant district attorney.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy