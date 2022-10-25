Read full article on original website
Student is rushed to hospital with ‘serious burns’ after an explosion in his school classroom
A male student has been airlifted to hospital with upper body burns after a fuel drum exploded at a regional Victoria high school. The teen from Bairnsdale Secondary College, in Victoria's east, was airlifted 280km to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne at about 11.20am on Wednesday. He is in...
Dad horrified after learning why his son returned from school with marks on hands
Parents send their children to school with the belief that they will be safe and taken care of. And if school isn’t safe, how will they educate children?. A father took matters to social media after he saw his son coming home with marks on his hand. What his son told him, left the parent horrified.
Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.
Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’
Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
Pupils should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because of their afro hair
Pupils should not be “unfairly singled out” at school because they have afro hair, the equalities watchdog has said. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said policies which ban certain hairstyles without making exceptions on racial grounds “are likely to be unlawful”. This includes styles...
Teenagers will now be forced to study MATHS for their HSC exams after years of the often subject dreaded by many being optional for students - but will it make kids smarter?
It's an important subject dreaded by thousands of students, but mathematics is soon to be a compulsory in the Higher School Certificate across New South Wales. New senior syllabuses coming into effect in 2025 mean all Year 11 and Year 12 students must study maths from the following year. The...
Discriminating against ethnic minority pupils’ hairstyles is now much harder
At just 15 years old, Ruby Williams found herself at centre of a legal battle that would later prove to be a turning point for how equality laws are enforced across the UK in relation to hair texture. As a student at the Urswick school in east London, Williams was...
Mexico Public Schools cancels Friday classes after online threat
MEXICO - Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday.
New York mom reveals benefits of moving her kids to Catholic school amid COVID lockdowns
A New York mom appeared on "Fox & Friends" to explain the benefits her kids have experienced ever since she switched them to a Catholic school during the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns. Laura Camisa, a mother of two daughters now in first and third grade, said she was motivated...
Uganda Ebola outbreak tops 100 cases, 30 deaths; cases growing in capital
Concern is rising over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda that is now swiftly spreading in the densely populated capital city of Kampala. The outbreak is caused by a lesser-seen species of Ebolavirus, the Sudan virus, for which there is no proven vaccine or treatment. Uganda's Ministry of Health declared...
A Skull, a Screen, and a Quarantine: Teaching Shakespeare during the Pandemic
This article first appeared in the Teaching Professor on March 15, 2021. © Magna Publications. All rights reserved. This Halloween special is brought to you by the Teaching Professor. Check out a monthly, one-year, two-year, or three-year subscription for more articles like this. In more than a decade of...
Families gather to celebrate Hindu New Year
Hindu New Year celebrations have been held across the West Midlands. The day falls after Diwali and at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Coventry, a mountain of food was laid out as an offering before prayers on Wednesday. The sweets and other dishes, prepared by the community, were...
