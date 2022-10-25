Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO