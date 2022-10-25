ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BET

Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’

Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
YUBA CITY, CA
KOMU

Mexico Public Schools cancels Friday classes after online threat

MEXICO - Mexico Public Schools canceled classes for all schools Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community. The school district posted an official statement on Facebook, Thursday evening. The district also shared that statement with KOMU 8 News about its decision to cancel school Friday.
Ars Technica

Uganda Ebola outbreak tops 100 cases, 30 deaths; cases growing in capital

Concern is rising over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda that is now swiftly spreading in the densely populated capital city of Kampala. The outbreak is caused by a lesser-seen species of Ebolavirus, the Sudan virus, for which there is no proven vaccine or treatment. Uganda's Ministry of Health declared...
BBC

Families gather to celebrate Hindu New Year

Hindu New Year celebrations have been held across the West Midlands. The day falls after Diwali and at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Coventry, a mountain of food was laid out as an offering before prayers on Wednesday. The sweets and other dishes, prepared by the community, were...

