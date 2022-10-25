Read full article on original website
ETHAN, S.D. – A Mitchell, S.D., male has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Ethan. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 and in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound 2018 Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer. The enclosed trailer contained cabinets.
ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-year-old killed in last Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash near Ethan has been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford-250 pickup — driven by Benjamin Waldner of Mitchell — was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup was in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.
KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston. According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday. A person reported that a couple of people in a dark-colored pickup took something from a vehicle. The pickup...
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
MITCHELL — Of all the different types of dust that combines kick up when running through dry crop fields, Frank Victor said sunflower dust is "probably the worst." "Soybean dust is bad because it's like a thick, black smoke. Wheat dust is also hard to breathe in," Victor said. "But sunflowers are the worst because it produces the most dust and it feels oily."
