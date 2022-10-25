Read full article on original website
WJCL
Cool weather for Halloween weekend with spotty showers
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another cool day along the coast with warmer temperatures inland. The amount of sunshine will all depend on your location. There will be more clouds than sun for much of the day for areas along and east of I-95 and more sun for areas west of I-95.
WJCL
Halloween forecast likely more of a treat than a trick
The weekend and Halloween are just days away! The weather forecast is looking more like a treat than a trick for anyone with outdoor plans. Temperatures will gradually cool off a few degrees with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s by Friday. The coolest temperatures will likely be at the coast and in the northern Lowcountry. There will also be a gusty breeze during the afternoon.
WJCL
A few showers this morning then clearing skies in the afternoon
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will move through the area today. There will be lots of clouds and isolated showers this morning. Dry air will move into the area behind the front this afternoon. So, it will become mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. Highs are going to be warm in the lower-80s for most areas and mid-70s at the beach.
WJCL
Drier than average October leads to expanding drought in parts of Georgia, Carolinas
Drought conditions continue to expand in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas as rainfall deficits continue to grow. Abnormally dry to severe drought conditions are now located in pockets across the entire Southeast. In Savannah, there has been no measurable rain in 2 weeks. October has a rainfall deficit of...
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
WJCL
Jurassic Quest brings its show to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Dinosaur fans will get a special treat this Halloween weekend. Jurassic Quest once again brings its show to the Savannah Convention Center starting Friday, Oct. 28. You’ll meet dino trainers and of course, see what some of the prehistoric creatures looked like and there will also...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend. Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Where: Savannah Culture […]
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
wtoc.com
City of Hinesville raises water and sewer rates
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Hinesville, you could see an increase on your next water and sewer bill. This is the first time in about five years that the city of Hinesville has decided to raise their water and sewer rates, but city officials say you shouldn’t notice that big of a difference on your monthly bill.
WSAV-TV
Meet the team behind one of Savannah’s finest real estate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.
wtoc.com
Flu and RSV cases rising in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As children continue getting sick with the Flu and RSV, doctors at Memorial say the Children’s Hospital is experiencing the highest volume they’ve seen in recent years. Director of the Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Bossak says there are about 3 to 4 kids coming...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
southmag.com
Saturday October 29th, Annual Cars & Coffee Bethesda Benefit
If you are in Savannah this Saturday, October 29th, please join the Oglethorpe Driving Club for our annual Cars and Coffee fund raiser at Bethesda Academy. Founded in 1740 by George Whitfield, Bethesda continues to empower the lives of young men through a transformative academic experience. The setting is spectacular...
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
AdWeek
Gray Promotes Marsha Fogarty to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marsha B. Fogarty has been promoted to general manager of Gray owned Savannah, Ga., CBS affiliate WTOC. Fogarty joined WTOC in 1998...
WJCL
The Search for Quinton: Police pause hunt for missing Savannah toddler's remains, release images
It has been more than three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Friday, for the second week in a row, police and FBI announced they would pause their search at a local landfill, where it is believed Quinton's body will be found. The search will resume Monday.
wtoc.com
Smaller companies will help supply new Hyundai plant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Excitement for our region continues after Hyundai officially broke ground for the multi-Billion dollar plant in Bryan County. But that ground breaking is just the first of many smaller ones we’ll see with companies that partner with Hyundai. Industrial developers from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and...
