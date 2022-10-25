Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Hosting Northeast Iowa Family STEM Festival
Families are invited to attend the Northeast Iowa Family STEM Festival in Manchester later today. The goal of the festival is to promote, inspire and engage youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities and introduce them to STEM careers in their local communities. Organized like a street festival or...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
KCRG.com
Mercy Medical Center inpatient rehab unit named top 10 in Midwest by Newsweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has been ranked top 10 in the Midwest by Newsweek for its physical rehabilitation center. The hospital is the only one in Iowa with a rehab center that made the top 10 list in the region. The inpatient rehabilitation unit...
wsspaper.com
ICCSD confirms a new construction plan
Earlier this month, the Iowa City Community School District school board approved $10.6 million for renovations at West High. This renovation is the last part of a series of construction projects across the district. City High received updated heating and cooling systems. Liberty High received an addition of 21 classrooms...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Final Weekend for Feargrounds Haunted Barn
It’s the final weekend of the season to get a Halloween scare at the Feargrounds Haunted Barn in Manchester. It’s been an event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds for a few years now – and Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer says this may be the best year yet.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Good Neighbor Society Raising Money for New Vehicle
The Good Neighbor Society in Manchester is raising money for a new vehicle for their campus. Leticia Timmerman, Recreation Director at The Meadows, says they want to make sure their residents and tenants stay close with their community – and this new vehicle will help them do that. The...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids, Marion Gets Over $11 Million To Develop Multifamily Housing
Fifteen Cedar Rapids area projects are getting funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The state of Iowa is investing more than 11 million dollars to develop more multifamily housing in the area. The projects will bring more than 500 multifamily units to Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha, from studio...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
September Unemployment Down Across Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development has released the September data for each county across the state – and numbers in the KMCH listening area are lower than August. Delaware County’s unemployment rate is at one-point-eight percent – down from two-point-two percent the month before. Delaware County is tied with Iowa County for the lowest unemployment rate in eastern Iowa and is among the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Holding Drug Take-Back Event
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to get rid of any prescription drugs they no longer want. The Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in this nationwide initiative known as Drug Take-Back Day, with the goal to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
East Main Street Back Open in Manchester
After seven months of road work, temporary stoplights and one-lane traffic, Manchester’s East Main Street re-opened today. City Manager Tim Vick says the project started in March, with the focus mainly on underground work. This project from McCarren Drive to Stiles Street was the second phase of construction on...
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
KCCI.com
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
biztimes.biz
Dyersville brewing company purchases popular Bellevue brewery
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue. Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed this week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Relaunching Flight #45
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight had to cancel one of its flights last week – and now a rescheduled date has been set. Flight #45 will re-launch next Wednesday, November 2nd. The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Board of Directors, along with many volunteer coordinators, have been working diligently to ensure the veterans scheduled to board flight #45 have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.
