gowatertown.net
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by “King”, is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area. He’s wanted for murder, robbery, and kidnapping in the Las Vegas, Nevada area.
KELOLAND TV
more955.com
Names released in fatal Davison County crash
ETHAN, S.D. – A Mitchell, S.D., male has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Ethan. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Ford-250 pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 and in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound 2018 Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer. The enclosed trailer contained cabinets.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in single-car crash near Waverly
WAVERLY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Waverly. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street when the car left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the car went into the north ditch where it rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities seeking information in Tuesday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public for more information on a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash the left one person dead on Tuesday, October 25. Authorities say Aaron Exendine, 33, was killed in the crash at Highway 42...
16-year-old identified in Davison County fatal crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford-250 pickup, driven by Benjamin Waldner of Mitchell, was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup was in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.
KELOLAND TV
Rural Castlewood church destroyed from fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A rural church in Hamlin County has been destroyed by a fire. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says fire and EMS crews responded to a fire at the Hamlin Reformed Church in rural Castlewood shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The church was deemed...
amazingmadison.com
Fire damages combine and cornfield west of Ramona
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call of a combine fire west of Ramona Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the fire was in a combine in a field near 447th Avenue and 224th Street. He said that both Madison and Ramona Fire Departments responded, with a total of six trucks on scene.
KELOLAND TV
3 Minnehaha County businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Three businesses in Minnehaha County have failed a recent alcohol compliance check by the Sheriff’s Office. They are Pump N Stuff in Crooks, The Gruff Plates and Pours, and Tailgator’s Bar and Grill in Brandon. The 69 other businesses that were checked...
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
KELOLAND TV
Castlewood church figuring out what’s next following fire
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One KELOLAND congregation is grieving the loss of their church building after it was destroyed by fire earlier this week. Hamlin Reformed Church went up in flames early Wednesday morning, burning throughout the day, leaving the building a total loss. Now, the congregation is trying to figure out what happens next.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
brookingsradio.com
Brookings police investigate residential burglary
The Brookings Police Department is investigating a residential burglary. Detective Adam Smith says it happened sometime between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM on Friday. He says an unknown person or persons forced entry into a residence in the 800 block of Steamboat Trail. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed near Wallace identified
WALLACE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed last week in a head-on collision with a semi a mile northwest of Wallace. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 32 year-old Jacklyn Fortin of Brentford, South Dakota died when the SUV she was driving crossed the centerline of Highway 20 and crashed into a semi driven by 33 year-old Joshua Gates of Gilman, Iowa.
gowatertown.net
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
KELOLAND TV
Checking in on early voting in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Election day is less than two weeks away, but absentee voting is underway now. There was a steady stream of voters coming into the election center at the Minnehaha County Administration Building Thursday morning. Kristi Brandt will be an election worker on November 8th,...
gowatertown.net
Contractor will pay liquidated damages for missing completion date on Watertown’s Highway 212 project (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Today (Friday) is the scheduled completion date for the Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. One trip through the construction zone makes it obvious construction crews will not meet that deadline. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson says that means the general contractor, in this case...
brookingsradio.com
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota this week, including one in Brookings County
Ten COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update, the statewide total is now 3059. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. There have been 719 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by 7 to 56. There have been 264,187 total cases.
