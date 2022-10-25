Read full article on original website
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Final Weekend for Feargrounds Haunted Barn
It’s the final weekend of the season to get a Halloween scare at the Feargrounds Haunted Barn in Manchester. It’s been an event at the Delaware County Fairgrounds for a few years now – and Fair Manager Jeannie Domeyer says this may be the best year yet.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
East Main Street Back Open in Manchester
After seven months of road work, temporary stoplights and one-lane traffic, Manchester’s East Main Street re-opened today. City Manager Tim Vick says the project started in March, with the focus mainly on underground work. This project from McCarren Drive to Stiles Street was the second phase of construction on...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Hosting Northeast Iowa Family STEM Festival
Families are invited to attend the Northeast Iowa Family STEM Festival in Manchester later today. The goal of the festival is to promote, inspire and engage youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities and introduce them to STEM careers in their local communities. Organized like a street festival or...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Holding Drug Take-Back Event
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to get rid of any prescription drugs they no longer want. The Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in this nationwide initiative known as Drug Take-Back Day, with the goal to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
September Unemployment Down Across Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development has released the September data for each county across the state – and numbers in the KMCH listening area are lower than August. Delaware County’s unemployment rate is at one-point-eight percent – down from two-point-two percent the month before. Delaware County is tied with Iowa County for the lowest unemployment rate in eastern Iowa and is among the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
Beloved Unique Cedar Rapids Pizza Joint Permanently Closing Soon
There is shocking and sad news for patrons and fans of a beloved NewBo pizza joint that has been open since 2018. According to KCRG, the owners of Fong's Pizza, who also own the business in Des Moines, say they will close on November 5. In a statement to KCRG they said:
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Relaunching Flight #45
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight had to cancel one of its flights last week – and now a rescheduled date has been set. Flight #45 will re-launch next Wednesday, November 2nd. The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Board of Directors, along with many volunteer coordinators, have been working diligently to ensure the veterans scheduled to board flight #45 have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Sherman’s Pumpkin Farm Gearing Up for Busy Weekend
Sherman’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze in Manchester is hosting a new event this weekend. Owner Jackie Sherman invites everyone to visit their acreage on Saturday from 4 to 7 pm. And then swing by Sherman’s for “Trunk Trick or Treat” for some Halloween fun with the kids on...
biztimes.biz
Dyersville brewing company purchases popular Bellevue brewery
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Dyersville-based brewery soon will take over ownership of a popular brewery in Bellevue. Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, confirmed this week that he intends to finalize the purchase of River Ridge Brewing, located at 303 S. Riverview St. in Bellevue, at the end of the month.
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
Igloo Season is Coming Soon to Cedar Rapids Restaurants
Dining on a patio during an Iowa winter isn't usually an ideal situation... unless you've got your very own igloo!. Earlier this week, LP Street Food in Cedar Rapids announced the return of their heated patio igloos. Their igloo season will officially kick off Friday, November 11th and run through March 7th of 2023.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dyersville Hosting ‘Meet the Candidates’ Forum
You’ll have a chance to meet some of the local candidates in next month’s general election during a forum tonight in Dyersville. The Dyersville Chamber and Dyersville Commercial are hosting the event, which begins at 6:30 pm at Beckman Catholic High School. Candidates will include Carrie Koelker and...
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
Comments / 0