The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight had to cancel one of its flights last week – and now a rescheduled date has been set. Flight #45 will re-launch next Wednesday, November 2nd. The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Board of Directors, along with many volunteer coordinators, have been working diligently to ensure the veterans scheduled to board flight #45 have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

MANCHESTER, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO