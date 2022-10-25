Read full article on original website
NASA plans to crash land on Mars. Here's why
NASA has announced its intentions to develop a new kind of Mars lander that can survive a crash landing rather than using the more sophisticated approaches used to date. They believe this should offer considerable savings for making future probes and landers to alien worlds. So far, NASA has landed...
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
SFGate
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base...
Gizmodo
China's Mysterious Spaceplane Raises Orbit Nearly 3 Months After Launch
It’s been nearly eight weeks since we last heard from China’s spaceplane, which launched from the the Gobi Desert in early August. But things are happening, as the spaceplane recently fired its thrusters to ascend to a higher and more circular orbit, but for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Gizmodo
SpaceX Could Launch a New Space Telescope After Russian Launch Canceled
The European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope could launch on board a Falcon 9 rocket in 2023, a consequence of the space agency halting its cooperation with Russia and canceling its flights aboard Soyuz rockets. The Euclid infrared space telescope was supposed to launch this year from Europe’s Spaceport in...
NASDAQ
As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars
The InSight lander, perched on the surface of Mars since 2018, will run out of power and stop operations within four to eight weeks, NASA said on Thursday, even as scientists detailed a big meteorite strike it detected that gouged boulder-sized chunks of ice surprisingly close to the planet's equator.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
International Space Station forced to scramble out of way of deadly Russian debris
The International Space Station has been forced to move out of the way of potentially lethal Russian debris.The floating lab fired its thrusters for just over five minutes, so that it could be at a safe distance from a fragment of destroyed Russian spacecraft.The fragments came from Cosmos 1408, Nasa said. That was an old satellite that was destroyed in a Russian weapons test in November last year – and pieces of which have since been flying around above the Earth, repeatedly putting missions at risk.The space station fired its thrusters beginning at 8.25pm EDT, ultimately raising the station’s altitude...
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
CNET
ISS Had to Shift Its Orbit to Dodge Russian Space Junk
In 2021, Russia blew up a defunct Cosmos 1408 satellite in orbit in a widely condemned missile test. On Monday night, the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver to steer clear of space junk the test left behind. "This evening, the International Space Station's Progress 81 thrusters fired for five minutes,...
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Nasa’s mission to asteroid Psyche rescheduled for fall 2023
Nasa’s delayed Psyche mission to a strange metallic asteroid has been rescheduled to launch sometime in October 2023, the space agency announced on Friday.The Psyche spacecraft was originally scheduled to launch in September, but Nasa put the mission on hold in June after officials realized specialized navigation software being developed by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory would not be ready in time for a 2022 launch window. Nasaannounced the new launch schedule Friday after an investigation by an independent review board into the causes of the delay.“I appreciate the hard work of the independent review board and the JPL-led team toward...
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket passes static fire test three years in the making
After knocking out some figurative cobwebs, SpaceX has test-fired a Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since June 2019. Shortly before the static fire, NASASpaceflight’s Thomas Burghardt reported that Falcon Heavy’s first launch in 40 months – a mission for the US Space Force known as USSF-44 – had slipped from October 28th and October 31st to no earlier than (NET) 9:40 am EDT (13:40 UTC), Tuesday, November 1st. USSF-44 will be Falcon Heavy’s fourth launch since February 2018.
