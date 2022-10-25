Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Singapore’s MAS Proposes Restrictions on Retail Crypto Trading
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers on Wednesday, proposing new regulatory rules around cryptocurrency trading and circulation of stablecoins. The proposed rules focus on minimizing the risks of cryptocurrencies to which retail investors are exposed. “MAS is concerned that retail customers may not have the financial...
financemagnates.com
CQG Launches Optio Research for Institutional Trading Solutions
CQG, a provider of trading, market data and technical analysis tools, in cooperation with NUTS Finance, a blockchain development company, launched Optio Research to develop trading solutions and decentralized crypto infrastructure for institutional-grade traders. Kevin Derby and Benjamin Soong, the executives of CQG, along with Terry Lam and Daniel Tang,...
financemagnates.com
Prime Time: Liquidity Between Retail and Institutional Trading
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) is almost here, with only a few more weeks until its anticipated opening on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. As one of the largest events of this fall calendar, FMLS will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary, showcasing its largest content stream to date. In terms...
financemagnates.com
Wise Granted Investment License in Estonia. Plans to Launch ‘Assets’ in Europe
Wise, the financial technology and payments firm, has received Estonian Financial Supervision and a Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) investment license. The move will allow it to introduce its trading service dubbed Assets to Estonia. In the future, it will also be presented in other European Union countries. The Assets feature is...
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
financemagnates.com
Swissquote Gains Access to Securities Listed on Dubai Financial Market
Swissquote, a Switzerland-headquartered online financial trading services provider, has gained access to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), a stock exchange based in the United Arab Emirates. DFM announced on Tuesday that Swissquote’s clients from October 25th can access securities listed on its market. The Swiss company gained access through...
financemagnates.com
SEBA Bank Offers NFT Custody amid Market Uncertainty
SEBA Bank, a Zug-headquartered digital asset banking platform, launched a non-fungible tokens (NFTs) custody solution on Wednesday to secure clients’ assets. The newly announced service includes every Ethereum-based NFT, including ‘blue chips’ like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes collections. Non-fungible tokens are blockchain-based and represent digital value in...
financemagnates.com
Binance Taps Inswitch for Fiat/Crypto On-and-Off Ramp Services in LatAm
The leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has partnered with Inswitch, a US-based global embedded financial technology company, to offer fiat and crypto on-and-off-ramp services to Latin Americans. The service will enable them to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the region, Inswitch announced on Wednesday. Inswitch noted that its on-and-off-ramp services are...
financemagnates.com
Differences Between Staking, Yield Farming, and Liquidity Mining
Over the last five years cryptocurrencies have exploded at an unprecedented rate, but so have the different methods of making income in the cryptocurrency world. No longer do investors have to simply rely on trading to make a profit from crypto. Now, crypto enthusiasts can contribute to blockchains through PoS...
financemagnates.com
FX Trading Becomes a $7.5T ADV Market, London Losing Steam
The global foreign exchange (forex) trading market touched $7.5 trillion in average daily transactions last April, which is a 14 percent increase from the same month in 2019. It was an all-time high for the FX market amid volatility across global markets. The market grew by 30 percent in the...
financemagnates.com
Top 5 Tech Trends for Payment Fintechs in 2023
Payment Fintechs are known for their groundbreaking products, incredible flexibility, and user empowerment. They’re lean, they’re mean, and they mean business. In the fast-paced world of finance, gaining competitive advantage is a synonym to staying ahead of the curve. With banks still struggling in their push for innovation,...
financemagnates.com
Tradeweb Markets’ Q3 Revenue Jumps 8.2%; CEO Lee Olesky to Retire
Tradeweb Markets (Nasdaq: TW) published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting $287.1 million in revenue, which is an increase of 8.2 percent. The net income for the period came in at $81.6 million, while the adjusted figure stood at $106.5 million. The numbers were 24.9 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
financemagnates.com
Esperio: Bitcoin May Continue Dropping by the End of October
Bitcoin prices have slightly recovered in the first week of October after flabby sideways movements in late September. It seems that major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have strong correlation to the risky assets, following movements of Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes. Indeed, these assets are the leading indicators of...
financemagnates.com
CME Group Posts Solid Q3 Profits amid Surge in Trading Volumes
CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), which operates a major US derivatives exchange , has published its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2022. A 26% increase in trading volume guaranteed robust results compared to the previous year, generating substantial revenue and net income growth. CME's total revenue for the...
financemagnates.com
Japan’s Monex Posts 14% YoY Q2 Revenue Decline as Crypto Turns Loss
Monex Group generated a net quarterly profit of 262 million yen. It significantly reduced advertising expenses for Tradestation. Japan’s financial services giant, Monex Group (TYO: 8698), has generated total revenue of more than 21.3 billion yen in the second quarter of the financial year 2023. It was almost 4.5 percent higher than the previous quarter but had declined by more than 14.1 percent on a yearly basis.
financemagnates.com
SWYCH Aims to Become a Top 5 DEX on BSC with Powerful New 'Project Focused' Features
The Binance Smart Chain has more than two dozen decentralized exchanges all battling to attract projects and their liquidity. By offering a unique and powerful set of features for crypto projects SWYCH, the brand-new DEX created by Titano Finance, has set its goal on becoming a top 5 DEX on BSC.
financemagnates.com
UK FCA Rejects 20% of Firms Applying for Authorization
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says it now rejects—at first attempt—one in five firms that apply for authorization in contrast to 1 in 14 last year. Nikhil Rathi, the Chief Executive Officer of the financial markets regulator, stated this on Thursday in a draft of the speech he delivered on Thursday at the Lord Mayor’s City Banquet at Mansion House.
financemagnates.com
XTB Doubles YoY Revenue in Q3 2022
XTB (WSE: XTB), a Polish forex and CFDs brokerage group, published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting an operating revenue of PLN 391.3 million. The figure came in 1 percent lower than the previous quarter but was almost twice as much as the same quarter last year.
financemagnates.com
BitMEX’s CFO Becomes Interim CEO as Alexander Höptner Resigns
The Chief Executive Officer of BitMEX, Alexander Höptner, has stepped down from the apex role just short of a couple of years, The Block reported. The existing CFO, Stephan Lutz has already taken over as the Interim CEO of the crypto company. Lutz, who joined the crypto exchange in...
financemagnates.com
eToro Acquires Portfolio Management Tool BullSheet
EToro announced on Thursday its acquisition of Bullsheet, a provider of portfolio management tools exclusively to eToro users. The platform was developed by two cousins, Filipe Sommer and João Ramalho Carlos. Bullsheet is a tool specific to eToro users, allowing them to manage investment by analyzing and diversifying portfolios....
Comments / 0