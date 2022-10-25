Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harold Sconiers in 2010 remains unsolved
WBN investigated whether Deontay Wilder got knocked out by an opponent before losing to Tyson Fury officially for the first time in 2020. Ex-heavyweight champion Wilder took a rumored KO versus Harold Sconiers well, according to his long-time trainer and manager Jay Deas. Did Deontay Wilder get knocked out by...
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron Ennis on Errol Spence: “That IBF belt is going to come home soon”
By Chris Williams: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says Errol Spence Jr’s IBF welterweight bel is “going to come home soon.” With Boots Ennis coming for Spence’s IBF belt, he will have to fight him or give up the belt. To be sure, it will look...
BoxingNews24.com
It was “unfair” for Crawford to expect Haymon to guarantee money for Spence fight says Bob Arum
By Chris Williams: Bob Arum says it was “unfair” of Terence Crawford to expect manager Al Haymon to put up a major guarantee for his purse for the Errol Spence Jr fight because he doesn’t work with him. Haymon is Spence’s manager/adviser, not Crawford, so it made...
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez battles Jose Pedraza on December 10th in New York
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) fights Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout in the main event on December 10th in a clash at 140 on ESPN and ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Teofimo, 25, is taking a risky fight in taking...
BoxingNews24.com
Any Doubt “Sugar” Ray Robinson Was P4P No. 1?
By Ken Hissner: The Late Philly trainer Naazim Richardson once said to me, “the greatest pound-for-pound boxer was Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker!” I questioned him and asked, “you never heard of “Sugar” Ray Robinson?”. Richardson added pertaining to Whitaker, 40-4-1, “just think if...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner says he signed 8-figures with BLK Prime for 12 month deal
By Chris Williams: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has hit a gusher, saying that he was given a massive eight-figure [$10 million], three-fight “guaranteed” deal for 12 months with BLK Prime. What’s troubling about this deal is that Broner hasn’t fought three times since 2015, and it’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Gareth A Davies discusses Conor Benn forfeiting license, shocked Hearn didn’t reveal it
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A Davies was floored at learning today that Conor Benn gave up his boxing license last Friday before his meeting with the BBBofC. Davies was also surprised that Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t mention this when he spoke with him. Gareth figured that Hearn would have told him about it during the “off the record time.”
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers
By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya picks Gilberto Ramirez to stop Dmitry Bivol
By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is showing enough improvement in his speed & mobility to where he’ll knock out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. De La Hoya says he wants to make a Gilberto vs. Canelo Alvarez...
On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua retains his IBF and WBC heavyweight titles
Anthony Joshua endured a frustrating night before eventually stopping Carlos Takam and defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in the 10th round in Cardiff.In his first fight since ending the career of the great and once-dominant Wladimir Klitschko, 28-year-old Joshua required his advantages in size, speed and power to gradually wear down his previously little-known opponent from France.Takam accepted his first world title fight at less than a fortnight’s notice following an injury to Joshua’s original opponent Kubrat Pulev, and he put in a valiant performance in front of a world record indoor fight crowd of an estimated 76,000.Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko wants Haney after Jamaine Ortiz
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko says his #1 target after this Saturday’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz is Devin Haney because he has the “four belts” at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a long layoff of ten months since his last fight, and he’s taking on ‘The Technician’ This Saturday, October 29th, on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr giving Lomachenko’s opponent Ortiz pointers on how to beat him
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr gave pointers to Vasyl Lomachenko’s opponent Jamaine Ortiz on how to beat him on Saturday night. As many boxing fans remember, two years ago, Lopez Sr’s son, Teofimo Jr, defeated Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in October 2020.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko on Ortiz fight prediction: “I’m going to do what I usually do”
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko predicts that he’s going to perform against Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday in the same way he always does. That is to say, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) will take his former sparring partner Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) to school when the two meet in the headliner on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: The problems keeping fight from getting done”
By Jack Tiernan: We could find out this week if the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight will go ahead for January or not. Thus far, they’ve agreed pretty much on the money side, as well as the 136-lb catchweight. Chris Mannix is reporting that two...
BoxingNews24.com
Another Football Player Tries Boxing in Le’Veon Bell!
By Ken Hissner: On the undercard of Jake Paul and Anderson Silva Saturday, October 29th, another pro football player turns professional in Le’Veon Bell, a former Pro Bowler, against former MMA fighter Uriah Hall. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Comments / 0