worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds

World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harold Sconiers in 2010 remains unsolved

WBN investigated whether Deontay Wilder got knocked out by an opponent before losing to Tyson Fury officially for the first time in 2020. Ex-heavyweight champion Wilder took a rumored KO versus Harold Sconiers well, according to his long-time trainer and manager Jay Deas. Did Deontay Wilder get knocked out by...
BoxingNews24.com

Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum

By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
BoxingNews24.com

Any Doubt “Sugar” Ray Robinson Was P4P No. 1?

By Ken Hissner: The Late Philly trainer Naazim Richardson once said to me, “the greatest pound-for-pound boxer was Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker!” I questioned him and asked, “you never heard of “Sugar” Ray Robinson?”. Richardson added pertaining to Whitaker, 40-4-1, “just think if...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Gareth A Davies discusses Conor Benn forfeiting license, shocked Hearn didn’t reveal it

By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A Davies was floored at learning today that Conor Benn gave up his boxing license last Friday before his meeting with the BBBofC. Davies was also surprised that Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t mention this when he spoke with him. Gareth figured that Hearn would have told him about it during the “off the record time.”
BoxingNews24.com

BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers

By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya picks Gilberto Ramirez to stop Dmitry Bivol

By Sean Jones: Oscar De La Hoya believes Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is showing enough improvement in his speed & mobility to where he’ll knock out WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. De La Hoya says he wants to make a Gilberto vs. Canelo Alvarez...
The Independent

On this day in 2017: Anthony Joshua retains his IBF and WBC heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua endured a frustrating night before eventually stopping Carlos Takam and defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in the 10th round in Cardiff.In his first fight since ending the career of the great and once-dominant Wladimir Klitschko, 28-year-old Joshua required his advantages in size, speed and power to gradually wear down his previously little-known opponent from France.Takam accepted his first world title fight at less than a fortnight’s notice following an injury to Joshua’s original opponent Kubrat Pulev, and he put in a valiant performance in front of a world record indoor fight crowd of an estimated 76,000.Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com

Vasyl Lomachenko wants Haney after Jamaine Ortiz

By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko says his #1 target after this Saturday’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz is Devin Haney because he has the “four belts” at lightweight. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a long layoff of ten months since his last fight, and he’s taking on ‘The Technician’ This Saturday, October 29th, on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez Sr giving Lomachenko’s opponent Ortiz pointers on how to beat him

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr gave pointers to Vasyl Lomachenko’s opponent Jamaine Ortiz on how to beat him on Saturday night. As many boxing fans remember, two years ago, Lopez Sr’s son, Teofimo Jr, defeated Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in October 2020.
BoxingNews24.com

Another Football Player Tries Boxing in Le’Veon Bell!

By Ken Hissner: On the undercard of Jake Paul and Anderson Silva Saturday, October 29th, another pro football player turns professional in Le’Veon Bell, a former Pro Bowler, against former MMA fighter Uriah Hall. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TEXAS STATE

