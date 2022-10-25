ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café

The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
CHATHAM, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

A Busy Last Weekend of October

Hard to believe but we are heading into the final weekend of October, one that will include trick or treating in some towns, the beginning of the state football playoffs and a run in downtown Toms River for a great cause. Sunday is NOT Halloween but it is the day...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane

Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Tips on how NJ kids with sensory challenges can enjoy Halloween

Halloween is a holiday all children should enjoy. But it can present difficulties for kids with sensory challenges, autism, and developmental disabilities. Dr. Joseph Galasso at Baker Street Behavioral in Hasbrouck Heights and CEO of The COR Behavioral, which specializes in services for people with autism and developmental disabilities offered tips to ensure that these kids, can too, enjoy Halloween.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer

New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy