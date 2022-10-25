Read full article on original website
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café
The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
A Busy Last Weekend of October
Hard to believe but we are heading into the final weekend of October, one that will include trick or treating in some towns, the beginning of the state football playoffs and a run in downtown Toms River for a great cause. Sunday is NOT Halloween but it is the day...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
What Are You Most Excited to See in the Annual Toms River Halloween Parade?
The Toms River Halloween Parade is just days away. We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River...
Brick, NJ Zoning Board Says No to Popular Fast Food Spots
We've asked you numerous times what kind of restaurants you'd like to see in Ocean County. And last month, there was a beacon of hope that one of the most popular responses, Shack Shack, would be coming to Brick. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but according to...
Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane
Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
These Gross Candies Are The Most Hated In New Jersey
Let's talk about candy, specifically Halloween candy. I am not a big fan of a lot of sweets but this is the one time of year where I'm totally fine with keeping some extra candy around the house. I tell my wife it's for trick or treaters, but she knows...
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
Tips on how NJ kids with sensory challenges can enjoy Halloween
Halloween is a holiday all children should enjoy. But it can present difficulties for kids with sensory challenges, autism, and developmental disabilities. Dr. Joseph Galasso at Baker Street Behavioral in Hasbrouck Heights and CEO of The COR Behavioral, which specializes in services for people with autism and developmental disabilities offered tips to ensure that these kids, can too, enjoy Halloween.
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer
New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
NJ: You’re gonna need a bigger theater for Jaws in Concert
“Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun" Those two minor chords composed by John Williams for the 1975 thriller, “Jaws” would become one of the most memorable themes in movie history. As soon as you heard, "dun dun", you knew the shark was coming!. Now for the first time,...
