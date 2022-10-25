ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Suspected Russian spy arrested in Norway spent years studying in Canada

A suspected Russian spy who posed as a Brazilian academic before his arrest this week by Norway’s domestic security agency spent years studying at Canadian universities with a focus on Arctic security issues. The man, who called himself José Assis Giammaria, worked as researcher at the University of Tromsø...
KXLY

Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak arrives in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak — the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss — has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week, officials said Thursday. “Citizens of (Israel) do...

