ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime: Which is the better deal?

By The Penny Hoarder
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444VMY_0ilhRXtv00
An Amazon sign is displayed outside of an Amazon.com Inc. delivery hub in the late evening of Amazon Prime Day, July 12, 2022, in Culver City, California. [ PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP | Getty Images North America ]

Our time is valuable.

That’s why we’re willing to pay for fast and reliable delivery.

For over a decade, Amazon Prime has dominated the online shopping space, but retail giant Walmart introduced a competing service — Walmart Plus — in 2020.

With both offering similar online shopping experiences and free shipping options, it can be difficult to decide which subscription service to join.

In this article, we lay out the costs, benefits and drawbacks of Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus, so you can make an informed decision about which is best for you.

What Walmart Plus Offers

Walmart Plus may be the new kid on the block, but for $98 a year or $12.95 per month, it offers many services that rival Amazon Prime.

Free Next-Day or Two-Day Shipping

A Walmart Plus membership gives you free next-day or two-day shipping on eligible items shipped by Walmart without any minimum purchase amount.

For instance, if you’re running low on toothpaste or shaving cream, you could put in an order for just that item without having to add more to your cart to get free shipping.

Up to 180,000 items are available for free delivery — and not just groceries either. Eligible delivery items include select tech products, toys, clothing and more.

Grocery Delivery

With Walmart Plus, you can get unlimited free same-day grocery delivery if you spend at least $35. (Or if you’re willing to fork over $5.99, you can get same-day delivery for grocery orders under $35.)

Grocery delivery service is based upon availability. With nearly 5,000 Walmart stores in the U.S., it’s likely that the service is available in your area, but you can check availability for your address during the sign-up process.

Free same-day grocery delivery is also based upon demand in your area. Delivery time slots are limited, and once they fill up, you’ll have to schedule your grocery delivery for the following day. For an additional fee, you can opt for express delivery to get your order within two hours.

There’s no mark-up on items with Walmart Plus grocery delivery. You’re getting the same low prices you’d see shopping in-person at Walmart stores.

Fuel Discounts and Other Perks

Walmart Plus members get discounts on fuel. Save up to 10 cents per gallon when you fill up at a Walmart, Exxon, Mobile or Murphy USA gas stations. You’ll also get member prices at Sam’s Club fuel stations without needing a Sam’s Club membership.

If you like visiting brick and mortar stores, you can scan items with the Walmart app and check out on your phone using the Walmart Pay feature. It’s a streamlined, contact-free experience — no cashier required.

Other perks of Walmart Plus include early access to upcoming sales promotions, exclusive deals, game-console releases and prescription discounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0ilhRXtv00

What Amazon Prime Offers

Amazon Prime has been around for more than 15 years and has acquired 200 million subscribers worldwide, so chances are you already know a thing or two about this service.

Amazon Prime costs $139 per year or $14.99 a month. It’s pricier than Walmart Plus, but you get a great deal of benefits with this membership.

One-Day Delivery

Prime members can enjoy free one-day delivery on millions of eligible items without any minimum purchase amount.

You can even get free same-day delivery services on certain items depending on when you place your order and where you’re located — although you’ll need to purchase at least $25 worth of eligible items.

Depending on availability, you can have your packages delivered directly into your garage. You can also schedule your deliveries so they all arrive on a particular day of the week that you choose.

Grocery Delivery

While Amazon’s grocery footprint isn’t as massive as Walmart’s, you can get unlimited free delivery on groceries with an Amazon Prime membership in select cities.

Groceries are delivered via Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market, which is owned by Amazon, and can arrive at your doorstep in as fast as two hours. The minimum purchase amount required for free two-hour delivery varies based on location, but is usually either $35 or $50.

It’s notable to mention that Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh groceries tend to be more expensive than buying food from Walmart.

Prime Streaming and Entertainment

Beyond shipping and delivery, Amazon Prime really stands apart from Walmart Plus in that it offers access to streaming services and other entertainment options.

Watch TV and movies free with Prime Video and listen to over two million songs via Amazon Music.

An Amazon Prime membership also gives subscribers access to free gaming and a library of audiobooks via Prime Reading. Members get unlimited photo storage, too, and another 5GB of video storage with Amazon Photos.

Other Amazon Prime Perks

With Prime Try Before You Buy (previously Prime Wardrobe), you can have clothing shipped to you for free. You return what you don’t want and are only charged for what you keep.

Similar to Walmart’s membership program, Amazon Prime members can also benefit from prescription savings.

Students and low-income individuals receiving government assistance can get a discounted Amazon Prime subscription. A student membership costs $69 a year or $7.49 a month. Individuals on government assistance can get a Prime membership for $6.99 a month.

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime: What’s the Better Deal?

Now that we’ve laid out the benefits and drawbacks of each service, you can make a more informed decision about whether Walmart Plus or Amazon Prime is better for you.

If you’re making the call based on price alone, Walmart Plus will save you about $40 a year if you pay annually or $2 each month if you pay monthly.

However, if you’re looking to get entertainment value out of your membership, Amazon offers the most bang for your buck by letting members stream TV shows, movies and music along with free access to audiobooks and gaming platforms.

Amazon Prime members can also get faster and more secure delivery options with same-day shipping and the ability to leave packages in the garage.

However, if you’re on the road a lot, you might really benefit from the gas discounts from Walmart Plus. And frequent Walmart shoppers can save time at checkout with the Scan and Go option at their local store.

The right subscription service for you will ultimately come down to your individual preferences and needs. Location could also play a role in your choice if you live in an area where free grocery delivery isn’t available through Amazon Prime but is available from Walmart Plus.

Fortunately, both Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus offer 30-day free trials. Test out each service for yourself to determine which membership program is right for you.

• • •

This story originally appeared in The Penny Hoarder.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching system in Caribbean

Forecasters on Wednesday were watching a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean that could develop into a tropical system by the weekend along with two other systems in the Atlantic. None of the disturbances currently pose an imminent threat to Florida. According to a 2 a.m. update from Hurricane Center, an...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Deion Sanders, Willie Taggart and more coaching carousel names to watch

With the college football season past the halfway point, expect the coaching carousel to heat up soon. Here are a few names to watch this week and beyond:. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders: ESPN’s College GameDay is at Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern game in no small part because of the magnetic FSU legend. He’ll be the hottest name on the market, if he wants to leave the HBCU.
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Fatal crash closes I-75 south in Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL — A stretch of southbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County remained closed Thursday morning after a crash that killed a pedestrian, troopers said. The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 274, just north of the junction with Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto State Road 56.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas man hired ‘hitman’ to kill witnesses in fraud case, feds say

TAMPA — A Pinellas County man facing federal fraud charges has been indicted for hiring a ‘hitman’ to kill two government witnesses against him, prosecutors said. Alexander Leszczynski, 23, of North Redington Beach, has been indicted on one count of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice. Leszczynski “promised to pay an individual to kill two people, identified as Victim 1 and Victim Two,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman struck, killed near Kennedy and West Shore in Tampa

TAMPA — A woman was struck and killed by a car while walking in the area of Kennedy and West Shore Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The Tampa Police Department responded to an incident at the intersection of West Kennedy Boulevard and North West Shore Boulevard about 4:45 a.m., according to a media release from the agency. When police arrived they found a woman fatally struck by a car. The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Is being mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida’s fifth-largest city, a remote job?

ST. PETERSBURG — For a Florida mayor, being in the path of a hurricane is a dreaded but expected rite of passage. There’s a drill: Mayors declare a state of emergency and activate an operations center, becoming “incident commanders.” It’s an opportunity to take charge and be in the national spotlight. If all goes well, like it generally did when St. Petersburg was spared last month, it’s a tangible moment that can demonstrate leadership and management under tense circumstances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

How to avoid a Medicare Part D penalty

I retired in April and had a telemarketing agent help me find a Medicare Supplement which began May 1, 2022. No one told me that I had a specific amount of time to enroll in my Medicare Part D plan. I have a serious health issue with Crohn’s disease and should have enrolled at that time for Medicare Part D.
Tampa Bay Times

Man fatally shot in Tampa

TAMPA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot late Thursday in Tampa’s Lowry Park North neighborhood. Officers dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired on the 8500 block of N Hamner Ave. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to Tampa police. Officers provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the man dead.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy