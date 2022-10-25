Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak should sack Suella Braverman, says Keir Starmer
Rishi Sunak should sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman as she could pose a security risk, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader said the new prime minister's decision to re-appoint Ms Braverman six days after she was forced to quit over a security breach was an "act of weakness". He...
BBC
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
