Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Related
Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform
A man was stabbed in the back during a fight on a Harlem subway station platform
bkreader.com
Suspect Nabbed in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl at Brooklyn House Party
A suspect cops say fired the shot that killed a 17-year-old girl at a Brooklyn house party has been nabbed, a police source said Wednesday. Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Wednesday. The source said Duncan fired a single shot into the chest...
Man, 78, beaten on Manhattan train amid subway crime spate: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A duo beat a 78-year-old man aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday after he asked them to lower the volume of their music, according to the NYPD. The assault was one of at least three violent crimes in the city’s transit system spanning just over 14 hours Thursday into Friday, along […]
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide
Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.
Shots fired in Port Richmond prompts investigation by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gun was fired in Port Richmond on Thursday evening. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting about four shots fired on Seymour Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. A silver vehicle allegedly...
Man, woman dead after Brooklyn shooting
A man and a woman were fatally shot on a street in Brooklyn on Friday morning, police said. The pair died at Crown Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Police were investigating at the scene after 5 a.m.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Two suspects entered a Brooklyn T-Mobile store last week and robbed the store at gunpoint. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and quickly approached a store employee and pointed it at the female clerk. The gunman then led the woman to the back f the store at gunpoint before robbing both the woman and the business and fleeing. Police are now searching for two black males wanted in the robbery. The post Brooklyn phone store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
bkreader.com
Man Stopped for Drinking in Broadway Junction Caught with Gun, Linked to Prior Assault
A cold beer led to a hot gun at a Brooklyn train station Wednesday, police said. Officers patrolling the Broadway Junction station at 12:10 a.m. spotted Taderius Bonner, 26, sipping a beer, according to cops. When the police patted Bonner down, they found an illegal .22-caliber pistol on his person,...
denver7.com
Police: Bus driver leaps out window after man hijacks NYC bus
NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City said a man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked a city bus with a fake gun Thursday morning. The New York Police Department said at approximately 7:23 a.m., a 44-year-old man ran in front of a city bus with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand near 199th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.
fox5ny.com
Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up subway fight, suspect arrested
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested 27-year-old Takeira Hester of Brooklyn for allegedly stabbing a man on a subway train early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. on a southbound 4 train that was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station in the Financial District in Lower Manhattan.
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
Woman shot in neck on Brooklyn street dies of her injuries: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday. Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities. First responders […]
Cops seek tips after $7K in items allegedly were stolen from beauty stores
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate two individuals sought for questioning in connection with alleged thefts of more than $7,000 in items from two Ulta Beauty stores on the same day. The two individuals entered a store location in The...
70-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn relieved she was victim instead of ‘somebody’s child’
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old woman shot in Brooklyn was in pain on Tuesday as she recovered, but she also felt some relief. “It’s horrific, they could have hit anyone, anyone,” the woman said. “In a way, I’m glad it was me and not somebody’s child.” She’d just finished shopping for food on Monday when […]
Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx
BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
Bronx man, hospitalized for a seizure, is arrested after he's ID-ed as homicide suspect by staff
A 45-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Tuesday after he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for a seizure when medical officials realized he was wanted for a year-old homicide case, according to police.
Comments / 0