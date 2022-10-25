ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Restaurant Impossible Filming In Rome New York- Want To Go?

Food Network mega star Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode of Restaurant Impossible in Rome New York. Want to go see it live?. Between November 9th and November 10th 2022 The Balanced Chef of Rome will be in the Food Network spotlight. Want to go? You got to register online here.
ROME, NY
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority

Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School

One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
UTICA, NY
Oneida County Prescription Drug Take Back To Stop Addiction Before It Starts

This is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home. With the nation still in the grip an opioid drug use and overdose epidemic, the Oneida County Opioid Task Force will mail drug disposal bags to your home, and are hosting a drive-thru event this Saturday, October 29 - which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
