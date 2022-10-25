Read full article on original website
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
Central NY First Responder Honored for Saving Lives While Both On & Off Duty
He's a police officer and fire captain, but most importantly, he's a hero to those both in and out of his community. No, he's not the actor or the comedian, but he is certainly a hero here in Central New York. Steve is a Police Officer for the Town of Frankfort Police Department, Captain for Frankfort's Volunteer Fire Department, and an EMT.
Restaurant Impossible Filming In Rome New York- Want To Go?
Food Network mega star Chef Robert Irvine will be filming an episode of Restaurant Impossible in Rome New York. Want to go see it live?. Between November 9th and November 10th 2022 The Balanced Chef of Rome will be in the Food Network spotlight. Want to go? You got to register online here.
Oneida County’s Greeley Ford Exiting NYS Liquor Authority
Greeley Ford of Camden, who has served as one of three Commissioners at the New York State Liquor Authority, publicly announced his retirement on Wednesday. The announcement came when SLA Chairman Vincent A. Bradley made the announcement that Ford, who's been an SLA Commissioner since June of 2016, was retiring and moving with his wife to Florida.
Reel-y Good News! You’ll Soon Have a New Boat Launch to Oneida Lake
It's finally underway! The DEC has been hard at work constructing the brand new boat launch in the Town of Verona. This new addition will grant anglers, of all shapes and sizes, better access to Oneida Lake. The new Oneida Lake Boat launch is being built along the Erie Canal,...
Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School
One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
$45 Million To Be Invested in Utica’s Cornhill – Plans for Renaissance Center, Affordable Apartment
A major revitalization investment of $45 million is coming to Utica's Cornhill neighborhood in an effort to improve the lives of those living there now, and create opportunities for generations to come. The joint announcement was made by the City of Utica, The Community Foundation, Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC),...
Loud Music Complaint Leads to Standoff in Floyd, Man Charged Deputies Say
What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning. Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about...
2 Teens on Bikes Involved in Utica Shootout in Broad Daylight, Police say
Two teenagers on bicycles were involved in a shootout on Bleecker Street on Monday afternoon and are now facing several charges, according to Utica Police. At this time, police don't think anyone was hit with bullets, but are still investigating. Cops say just after 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a...
Oneida County Prescription Drug Take Back To Stop Addiction Before It Starts
This is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home. With the nation still in the grip an opioid drug use and overdose epidemic, the Oneida County Opioid Task Force will mail drug disposal bags to your home, and are hosting a drive-thru event this Saturday, October 29 - which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
CNY Clerk Candidate Calls For Increased Take on DMV Revenue
New York State Senator Joe Griffo says he is taking a local candidate's idea to Albany and will introduce a bill that would mean more money for local governments across the state. Oneida County Clerk candidate Mary Finegan believes self-serve kiosks at the DMV will make the experience quicker and...
