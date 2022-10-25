Read full article on original website
Peace is impossible without power, says Indian PM Modi
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said peace is impossible to attain without power, even as his government has always viewed war as the last resort.Mr Modi was addressing the armed forces in the Himalayan Kargil frontier region, which was at the centre of the 1999 India-Pakistan war, on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, keeping with the tradition set by him to celebrate the festival at the country’s frontiers.He said: "We have always considered war as the last option.... till the end, every effort was made to prevent it. We are in the favour...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
Mosque's giant dome collapses in Indonesia
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims.
Pakistanis hope Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution
GUJRANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain’s colonial rule. The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian riots during the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire. Today, many in Gujranwala, an industrial hub in eastern Punjab province along the border with India, say the new U.K. leader is uniquely positioned to push for a solution to the Kashmir crisis — the main point of contention between the two South Asian rivals. Sunak’s grandfather Ramdas Sunak and grandmother Suhag Rani lived in Gujranwala until 1935 and though most of the city’s residents today have no memory of those long-ago days, they say they feel jubilant over the 42-year-old politician’s victory.
Iranian Climber Will Be Jailed After Competing Without a Hijab: Report
An Iranian climber who competed without wearing a hijab at an international competition is now reportedly set to be jailed. Friends became concerned for Elnaz Rekabi’s safety after they said they were unable to contact her following her appearance at the tournament in South Korea on Sunday, with reports suggesting that her cell phone and passport had been confiscated. The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” and said Rekabi left on a flight back to Tehran on Tuesday morning. Now IranWire, citing sources, claims Rekabi is due to be transferred to the notorious Evin prison straight from the airport when she lands. The outlet said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was behind a plot to trick Rekabi into the embassy, promising her safe travel to Iran. In a message posted on her Instagram Tuesday, Rekabi said her hijab fell off “inadvertently” and she apologized for “getting everybody worried,” the BBC reports. Fears for Rekabi’s safety come after weeks of protests in Iran in response to the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab properly.Read it at IranWire
Pakistani ex-PM Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad
LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation's capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in...
boldsky.com
Bandi Chhor Diwas 2022: Know About How Sikhs Celebrate Diwali Every Year
Hailed as the most vibrant and spirit thrilling festivals, the grand festival of Diwali is celebrated across the globe. Deeply embedded with spiritual connotations, the festival of lights spells "victory of light of knowledge over the darkness of ignorance and the triumph of good over evil. Apart from people belonging...
One of the World’s Most Secretive Spy Agencies Just Held Their First Press Conference
An unlikely and bizarre press conference stunned the people and political observers in Pakistan on Thursday. “You all must be surprised to see me here,” Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, one of the country’s highest ranking generals and the director general of one of the world’s most secretive spy agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said in a press conference in Rawalpindi city.
Qatar summons German envoy over World Cup rights criticism
Qatar summoned the German ambassador on Friday over remarks by Germany's interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record.It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of homosexual relations, and comes as authorities there appear increasingly fed up with such criticism.Qatar, whose gas riches have made it among the wealthiest countries on earth, will be the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the world's biggest sporting...
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
Thousands of people on Friday joined former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a "long march" from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.
South Africa allows superyacht belonging to Putin ally billionaire to dock in Cape Town
South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory.“South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told reporters in a statement on Tuesday.“We have no reason to prevent their entry into South Africa,” Mr Magwenya added.“South Africa’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the United Nations. Currently, there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”The movement of the $521m (£472m) superyacht, named Nord, to South Africa from...
BBC
Spanish fan detained in Iran while hiking to World Cup
On 1 October, Spanish trekker and football fanatic Santiago Sánchez posted a series of photos to Instagram. "Last village in northern Iraq, a mountain separates me from reaching Iran, the next country before reaching Qatar," he wrote, alongside photos of his trip through Iraq. Mr Sánchez was nearing the...
US News and World Report
Asylum Seekers Shelter in Brussels Squat as Belgian Asylum System Comes Under Strain
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - With Belgium's asylum system under severe pressure, some 200 asylum-seekers are squatting in a large empty building in the centre of Brussels that was originally being renovated for Ukrainian refugees. The current residents, mainly Burundi and Afghan nationals, maintain the building with the help from NGOs, which...
US Warns of Terror Threats in Nigeria and South Africa Without Saying Why
Two African governments have been left baffled by the US government’s sudden warnings of imminent terrorist threats in their countries, without warning them in advance or giving any more detail. US consulates in both Nigeria and South Africa warned their staff this week that attacks on major cities in...
Retailer Zara under fire in Israel over event for far right candidate
JERUSALEM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Some Israelis are calling for a boycott of clothing chain Zara (ITX.MC), and even setting its garments alight, after the head of the retailer's local franchise hosted a campaign event for a prominent far-right election candidate.
