ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

By ALEXANDRA OLSON and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkn4R_0ilhPYiE00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Adidas ended a partnership that helped make the artist formerly known as Kanye West a billionaire and lent the German sportswear an edgy appeal, but ultimately couldn't survive a mounting outcry over the rapper's offensive and antisemitic remarks.

The split will leave Adidas searching for another transcendent celebrity to help it compete with ever-larger rival Nike, but will likely prove even costlier for Ye, as the rapper is now known. The sneaker giant became the latest company to cut ties with Ye, whose music career has been in decline as he courted controversy.

Adidas said it expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros ($246 million) to its net income this year from the decision to immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. Its shares closed down more than 2% on Tuesday.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. He was suspended from both Twitter and Instagram.

Ye expressed some regret in an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman posted online Monday, in which he characterized his initial tweet as a mistake and apologized to “the Jewish community.” An email message sent to a representative for Ye was not immediately returned.

Adidas has stuck with Ye through other controversies over his remarks about slavery and COVID-19 vaccines. But Ye's antisemitic comments stirred up the company's own past ties with the Nazi regime that the company had worked to leave behind. The World Jewish Congress noted that during World War II, Adidas factories “produced supplies and weapons for the Nazi regime, using slave labor.”

Jewish groups said the decision to drop Ye was overdue.

“I would have liked a clear stance earlier from a German company that also was entangled with the Nazi regime,” Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the main Jewish group in the country where Adidas is headquartered.

Adidas, whose CEO Kasper Rorsted is stepping down next year, said it reached its decision after conducting a “thorough review” of its partnership with Ye, whose talent agency, CAA, as well as Balenciaga fashion house had already dropped the rapper. In the hours before the announcement, some Adidas employees in the U.S. had spoken out on social media about the company’s inaction.

Despite the growing controversy, Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, believes that Adidas’ delayed response was “understandable.”

“The positives are so substantial in terms of the audience it appeals to — younger, urban, trendsetters, the size of the business," Adamson said. "I’m sure they were hoping against hope that he would apologize and try to make this right.”

Adidas doesn’t break out Yeezy sales numbers, but the impact will be more severe than expected given that the brand has ended production of all Yeezy products and ceased royalty payments, according to Morningstar analyst David Swartz in a note published Tuesday.

Swartz projects overall Adidas revenues to reach $23.2 billion euros ($23.1 billion) this year, with the Yeezy brand generating 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.99 billion), or nearly 10% of the total. The pricy brand accounts for up to 15% of the company’s net income, Swartz said.

Forbes estimated that Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of Ye's net worth and without the deal, it will fall to $400 million, including his music catalog, real estate, cash and a stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's shapewear company Skims. Forbes said it will no longer include Ye on its list of billionaires, though the rapper has long insisted the magazine underestimates his wealth.

Ye has alienated even ardent fans in recent years. Those close to him, like Kardashian and her family, have ceased publicly defending him after the couple’s bitter divorce and his unsettling posts about her recent relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Carl Lamarre, Billboard’s deputy director of R&B/Hip Hop, said many Ye fans have been disappointed by him, but the implosion of his business endeavors was difficult to watch for those who admired the rapper's ability to reach new heights of success beyond hip-hop.

“This is someone who potentially laid down the blueprint for a lot of musicians coming up,” Lamarre said. “When you see someone graduate to his level of superstardom and transcend into business, into fashion and touches that billionaire point, for our community, for hip-hop, for African Americans, that’s very aspirational.

“But the same kids, even myself who were once super-fans, you try to defend him but every day he gives you a reason not to be able to,” Lamarre added.

The rapper, who has won 24 Grammy Awards, has been steadily losing audience on the radio and even his streaming numbers have declined slightly over the last month. According to data provided by Luminate, an entertainment data and insights company whose data powers the Billboard music charts, his airplay audience has slipped from 8 million in the week ending Sept. 22, to 5.4 million in the week ending on Oct. 20. The popularity of his songs on streaming on demand also went down in the same period, from 97 million to 88.2 million, about a 9% drop.

Ye has earned more of a reputation for stirring up controversy since 2016, when he was hospitalized in Los Angeles because of what his team called stress and exhaustion. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He has suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the "mark of the beast," among other comments. He also was criticized earlier this month during Paris Fashion Week for wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to the show and putting models in the same design. After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy Parler, a conservative social network with no gatekeeper.

The fashion, music and apparel world continued to distance themselves from Ye on Tuesday.

Foot Locker said it was cutting ties with the Yeezy brand and pulling Yeezy shoes from its shelves and online sites. Gap said it will remove Yeezy Gap product from its stores shut down yeezygap.com. Universal Music Group, which owns the Def Jam label, said Tuesday in a statement that Ye’s music and merchandise contracts ended last year. MRC studio had announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.

A Vogue spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the magazine and its global editorial director, Anna Wintour, have no intentions of working with Ye again after his most recent controversial remarks and behavior.

Jewish groups have pointed to the danger of the rapper's comments at a time of rising antisemitism. Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League who on Tuesday applauded the decision by Adidas to drop Ye, said his organization has documented a tripling of harassment, vandalism or violence targeting Jews since 2015.

“We’re operating in an environment today where antisemitism is empirically on the rise,” Greenblatt said. “When people with large platforms give license to antisemitism and other forms of bigotry, it creates an environment where these kinds of activities have a degree of permission they might not have had before.”

Lamarre said he understood that Ye was suffering from mental health and personal issues, but that only makes it more important to pause and reconsider giving him a platform for his offensive comments.

“We are watching someone who was a beloved superhero in the African American community spiral in front of our eyes," he said. “But this is someone who is kind of falling on his own sword.”

____

Associated Press writers Kristin M. Hall in Nashville, Leanne Italie in New York, Ryan Pearson and Anthony McCartney in Los Angeles and Peter Smith in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?’ As Kanye West taunts Adidas, calls grow for German sportswear giant to cut ties

#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”. While Balenciaga and JPMorgan Chase have both cut ties with Kanye West after repeated anti-Semitic remarks, West’s biggest corporate benefactor, Adidas, is staying markedly silent.
The Independent

Kanye West’s net worth plummets from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ends Yeezy partnership

Kanye West’s net worth has been scythed from $2bn to $400m after Adidas ended their Yeezy partnership, according to Forbes magazine. After days of relentless pressure, Adidas announced on Tuesday it had terminated its business relationship with the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul over his repeated antisemitic remarks. “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” it said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”West had goaded the German footwear giant, saying on...
WWD

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
The Week

Kanye West no longer a billionaire after Adidas cuts ties

Kanye West's empire has now crumbled to the point that he is "no longer a billionaire," Forbes reported. The rapper, who is legally known as Ye, officially lost his billionaire status on Tuesday when he was dropped by Adidas — in addition to several other brands including Gap and Balenciaga — for making antisemitic statements.
thebrag.com

Adidas director calls out the brand over Kanye West silence

Adidas director of trade marketing Sarah Camhi has called out Adidas for staying still being partnered with Kanye West despite his recent string of anti-Semitic comments. On October 7th Kanye shared a screenshot of a conversation between himself and P Diddy on Instagram.. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war,” he wrote.
Footwear News

Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists

For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Post Kanye Split, Adidas President Thanks Those Who Stood Up ‘For the Right Thing’ in Internal Memo to Staff

In the aftermath of Adidas’ decision to cut ties with Kanye West and the Yeezy brand, the company’s North American president thanked the people who stood up for “the right thing.” “Thank you for everyone who had the courage to stand up and speak out for the right thing while the Board went through the review process,” Rupert Campbell wrote in an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was viewed by FN. Adidas said the partnership was under review on Oct. 6 and officially terminated the deal on Oct. 25. The letter came after Adidas announced the end of its...
sneakernews.com

adidas Demands Sneaker Boutiques, Big Box Retailers To Pull All Yeezy Product

By now, it’s become global news that adidas terminated its contract with the being formerly known as “Kanye West” after a thorough investigation of the creative’s behavior and remarks. As part of its break-up, the Three Stripes has halted production of all Yeezy product, and has told sneaker boutiques, big box retailers and other stockists of the brand to pull all Yeezy items.
sneakernews.com

adidas Severs Ties With Ye, Claims Ownership Of All Yeezy Designs

On Tuesday morning, adidas announced it had terminated its contractual relationship with the being formerly known as “Kanye West,” effective immediately. Announcement of the decision cites intolerance of antisemitism as the reason it was made, but the company had been reviewing its relationship with Ye for the past month, a process prompted by the adidas Yeezy frontman’s public slander and ridicule of the Three Stripes and several of its employees.
The Independent

Kanye West antisemitism: Was Adidas really founded by a Nazi?

On Tuesday, sportswear giant Adidas announced it was severing its highly lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Ye, after the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West made a string of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.The company said in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and that “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”As a result, Adidas said it would immediately “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” a partnership estimated to net the company billions each year.The...
TheDailyBeast

Adidas May Continue the Yeezy Brand—Just Without Kanye West

When Adidas terminated its relationship with Kanye West in the wake of his rampant anti-semitism, the company made one thing abundantly clear: they would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” bringing an end to the “Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”
WGAU

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK — (AP) — Confusion, concern, conspiracies, celebration. In the hours after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, reaction on the platform ranged from triumph to despair. While no immediate policy changes had been announced by Friday afternoon, that didn't stop users from cheering — or criticizing...
WWD

Karlie Kloss Voices Support for Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye

Karlie Kloss shared her thoughts on Adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York. “I’m glad Adidas did the right thing,” Kloss said during her conversation at the summit when asked for her reaction to the news, which was revealed by the brand earlier in the day.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWFront Row at Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2023A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear brand said in a statement....
Vox

Adidas, Kanye, and the $4 billion sneakerhead industry

Adidas ended its seven-year business partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, earlier this week after the artist made a series of antisemitic remarks and wore a “white lives matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week. Now, the ripple effects of Adidas halting production of the popular Yeezy brand of footwear and apparel has cascaded outside of the company, and into a burgeoning, lucrative, and broader sector: the sneaker resale market.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy