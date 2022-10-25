Read full article on original website
Spooky Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be Demolished
Are the ghosts of the Viper Room still haunting this infamous LA nightclub?. The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip was a popular destination for young celebrities in the 1990s. Before the club is set to be demolished early next year, it is worth remembering the tragic Halloween night nearly 30 years ago - staff claiming ghosts from the past still haunt the venue.
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
kcrw.com
Currently or formerly behind bars? LA nonprofit offers music job skills
Give a Beat is a nonprofit that trains incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people to be DJs and engineers in the music industry. Co-founder Lauren Segal talks about their programs. Four of the 15 LA City Council districts seats are up for grabs during the midterm elections: District 5 (parts of...
LA's Project Roomkey Demobilization is On Schedule, According to LAHSA
Two of the three remaining sites for Project Roomkey -- a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic -- have exited all participants as the program winds down, officials with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority told the City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
South Pasadena News
Halloween in South Pasadena | Meet “The Rolling Bones”
A piano grandly placed on top of a house, and a drum kit, too, and several celestial superstars wielding horns, guitars, and mics?. It sounds like a surreal scene straight out of a movie, but that rock ‘n roll fantasy is now cheering passersby in West South Pasadena. The...
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
foxla.com
Holocaust Museum LA faces threats after inviting Kanye West for private tour
LOS ANGELES - The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages "filled with hate, threats, and vitriol" after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum...
spectrumnews1.com
A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds
There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
grimygoods.com
Must See Concerts in L.A. — Oct. 24 – 30, 2023
It’s the week leading up to Halloween in Los Angeles, and there is no shortage of spooktacular shows in L.A. From small acts you’ve probably never heard of (but should) to huge names like Harry Styles, our Must See Concerts in L.A., as always, feature something for everyone, handpicked by the ears and eyes of Grimy Goods. Take a look below below at all the concerts happening in Los Angeles this week!
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are Some Día de los Muertos Events Around Los Angeles
Día de los Muertos is almost here, and there's plenty of places to celebrate the holiday around Southern California. Check out our list below:. This is a two-part event that Halloween and Día de los Muertos lovers will not want to miss. It’ll be hosted on Saturday, October...
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
Day of the Dead celebrations to take place at Boyle Heights nonprofit
For nearly half a century, a nonprofit called Self Help Graphics and Art in Boyle Heights has been organizing events in honor of the Day of the Dead.
LA Animal Services unveils new website
Los Angeles Animal Services unveiled a revamped website Wednesday that officials said will make it easier for people to find a furry friend to adopt or foster, locate lost pets, apply or renew an animal license online, find upcoming adoption events and learn about alternatives to surrendering a pet to a shelter.
KTLA.com
Filmmakers seek return of stolen cameras after theft during East L.A. Classic
A young filmmaker was just looking to give back to his alma mater by doing what he learned during his time at Garfield High School: help capture footage of the East L.A. Classic last week. The rivalry game was intended to be captured by Mario Ramirez, who was invited by...
