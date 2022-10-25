ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
Halloween in South Pasadena | Meet “The Rolling Bones”

A piano grandly placed on top of a house, and a drum kit, too, and several celestial superstars wielding horns, guitars, and mics?. It sounds like a surreal scene straight out of a movie, but that rock ‘n roll fantasy is now cheering passersby in West South Pasadena. The...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
A homeless man’s mission to feed LA's cats and birds

There is a man in South Los Angeles who doesn't have much, but everything he has, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. LA Times photographer Mel Macon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled Augustine Hurtado, the bird feeder who does more with less. Lopez joined Lisa McRee on "LA Times Today."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Must See Concerts in L.A. — Oct. 24 – 30, 2023

It’s the week leading up to Halloween in Los Angeles, and there is no shortage of spooktacular shows in L.A. From small acts you’ve probably never heard of (but should) to huge names like Harry Styles, our Must See Concerts in L.A., as always, feature something for everyone, handpicked by the ears and eyes of Grimy Goods. Take a look below below at all the concerts happening in Los Angeles this week!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Here Are Some Día de los Muertos Events Around Los Angeles

Día de los Muertos is almost here, and there's plenty of places to celebrate the holiday around Southern California. Check out our list below:. This is a two-part event that Halloween and Día de los Muertos lovers will not want to miss. It’ll be hosted on Saturday, October...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LA Animal Services unveils new website

Los Angeles Animal Services unveiled a revamped website Wednesday that officials said will make it easier for people to find a furry friend to adopt or foster, locate lost pets, apply or renew an animal license online, find upcoming adoption events and learn about alternatives to surrendering a pet to a shelter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

