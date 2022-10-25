ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November

Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Daily Mail

Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals

Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’

NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
FLORIDA STATE
KHOU

Check out these stunning photos of Tuesday's solar eclipse over Europe

People in three continents gathered Tuesday to watch one of the most stunning astronomical events possible: A solar eclipse. The partial solar eclipse was visible from much of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and western Asia, Timeanddate says. This is the second solar eclipse of the year, neither of which were visible from the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

How to watch a partial solar eclipse

The last solar eclipse of 2022 will occur on Tuesday, 25 October.Different parts of the world - including most of Europe, north east Africa, and parts of Asia - will be able to see various percentages of the sun’s surface covered by the silhouette of the moon in a partial solar eclipse.In the UK, the eclipse will be at its peak around noon.People wishing to view the eclipse in person have been warned never to look directly at the sun, but instead should use special glasses or a pinhole projector.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Contestant on The Chase claims the moon landing was a conspiracyProtestors gather in London to call for UK to rejoin EUGeneral Election Now: How can the UK force a vote?
MLive

The last total lunar eclipse for three years will fall on Election Day 2022

A rare night-sky spectacle will be even more significant this November, when a total lunar eclipse will fall on Election Day for the first time in U.S. history. The total lunar eclipse will take place in the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday, November 8, turning the moon a coppery-red hue for several hours before sunrise. It is the first time a total lunar eclipse has coincided with Election Day, according to EarthSky.org.

