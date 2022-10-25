Read full article on original website
The new Toyota Crown is headed to the U.S.
After 15 generations of success in Japan, America gets the newest, boldest version of the Toyota Crown.
torquenews.com
New Toyota RAV4 GR SPORT Adds More Sportiness With a Cosmetic Treatment
The family of GR Sport versions grows with the arrival of the famous Toyota Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV that, in addition to sporting a sportier appearance inside and out, comes with suspension adjustments and a sporty character for the hybrid SUV. The Toyota RAV4 is the fifth model in the...
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
Autoblog
Acura Integras worked over by 3 popular tuners as SEMA custom builds
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is a chance for aftermarket manufacturers and automakers to come together with potential customers and the media to show off their custom rides. Honda and Acura are no strangers to the event, as people have been bringing hotted-up models from both automakers to the show for years. This year, three builders are bringing their interpretations of Acura’s newest car, the 2023 Integra.
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus ES gets minor changes, including a revised F Sport
The 2023 Lexus ES enters the new model year with minor changes, including expanded F Sport packages and a redesigned center console that does away with the brand's unloved touchpad interface. Lexus' bestselling sedan, the ES is related to the Toyota Camry and was last redesigned for the 2019 model...
Autoblog
YouTuber built gas-generator Tesla to avoid plugging in on 1,800-mile road trip
One of the biggest reasons more people don't own electric cars is the charging. They're afraid of running out of juice and are concerned about the lack of charging locations in the U.S. as compared to gas stations. One YouTuber came up with an unconventional antidote to range anxiety in...
Autoblog
2008-2009 Kia Sportage crossovers recalled over fire risk
Kia has issued an urgent safety recall that applies to over 70,000 units of the Sportage built during the 2008 and 2009 model years. The crossovers included in the campaign can catch fire, and the South Korean firm is urging owners to park outdoors and away from buildings. Assigned recall...
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small hybrid SUV for the money. Is the RAV4 Hybrid noisy? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Noisy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo race car unveiled, bristling with updates
Toyota's Gazoo Racing division gave the track-only Supra GT4 a round of significant updates in preparation for the 2023 season. Using the extensive feedback provided by race car drivers and mechanics, the company improved the coupe's brakes, handling, and engine. Racers requested better handling and higher cornering speeds, and Toyota...
Autoblog
The Ford Fiesta is dead
Ford announced this week that its killing off the Fiesta compact for good. If this sounds like déjà vu, you're probably thinking of when the Blue Oval overlords smote the entry-level model in 2018. Or perhaps it was when they pulled the plug on the hot hatch Fiesta ST, the only Fiesta to carry on in 2019. It's understandable, but both of those culls were for the North American market. This time around, Ford's putting an end to the Fiesta in Europe, and that means it'll be gone for good.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz recalls over 124,000 Sprinter vans due to rollaway risk
Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall that applies to more than 124,000 examples of the Sprinter van built from the 2019 to the 2022 model years. The vehicles included in the campaign could roll away while parked due to a wear-related issue with the parking pawl's guide bushing. Assigned recall number...
Autoblog
Rivian stops selling R1T's powered tonneau, Camp Kitchen
Rivian has taken two popular features for its R1T pickup out of rotation. The powered tonneau cover is being redesigned to address problems, the Camp Kitchen and Gear Tunnel Shuttle are being redesigned for unknown reasons. Starting with the tonneau cover, it's an aluminum panel that slides along the integrated bed rails. Owner complaints about the cover not opening completely and noisy or jerky operation prompted an investigation that found a flawed subcomponent. Rivian told owners it needed to rework the component in a way that "improves the tonneau cover's robustness against manufacturing build variations." The automaker doesn't know when the engineering job will be complete warning interested parties, "For foreseeable future, all R1Ts will be built with either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover."
Autoblog
Kid-sized Tesla Cyberquad ATVs recalled for failing to meet safety regulations
Radio Flyer is recalling the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, a small ATV it built for Tesla. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) determined that the kiddie Cyberquad doesn't comply with federal standards for youth ATVs, including rules governing suspension, tire pressure, age recommendations, and other safety measures. The toy...
Autoblog
Dewalt's jump starter + air compressor combo is $40 off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's always a good idea to carry a portable jump starter with you in case of a dead car battery. Most of the jump starters on the market will likely get the job done just fine, but few offer any significant value beyond restarting your battery. This option from popular power tool brand DeWalt, however, is more than just a jump starter. It delivers 1,400 peak amps to jump start cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, RVs, ATVs and even tractors, but in addition to its jump-starting capabilities it's also a 120 PSI air compressor. On top of that, you can even use the device to charge electronic devices via USB too. It even includes a 1-year limited warranty. Normally the multi-tool costs $179.99, but thanks to this discount it's available for just $139.99 right now.
Autoblog
The Hiboy S2 folding electric scooter is a huge $251 off today
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Looking for an electric scooter for yourself or a loved one? Whether you're trying to save the planet or just save some cash, an electric scooter is a great option for getting around town. Scooters are a last-mile transport option that offers a quick, convenient and fun way to commute to school, the office, or just take a ride around the block. With so many types of electric scooters on the market, choosing the right one can feel like quite a daunting task, but if you're just looking for a solid scooter at a great deal, check out this Hiboy S2 pro scooter for a huge $251 off.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
