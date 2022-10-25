31-Year-Old Matthew Morgette Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On M-28 (Seney Township, MI)
Michigan State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
According to the authorities, Matthew Morgette, 31, of Colorado, was driving his Chevrolet pickup east. He approached a Honda carrying kayak on a roof rack west.
The kayak fell off the Honda, and the roof rack struck the pickup truck. The roof rack pierced through the windshield, killing Morgette in his driver’s seat.
Morgette’s wife, a passenger in his truck, remained uninjured.
The Kayak struck another vehicle. However, no damages were reported in the collision. The Honda driver, a 58-year-old Wisconsin man, was not hurt in the crash.
An investigation into the crash is under review.
October 25, 2022
Source: AZFamily
