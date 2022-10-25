ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

31-Year-Old Matthew Morgette Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On M-28 (Seney Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0ilhPHx700
Nationwide Report

Michigan State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.

According to the authorities, Matthew Morgette, 31, of Colorado, was driving his Chevrolet pickup east. He approached a Honda carrying kayak on a roof rack west.

The kayak fell off the Honda, and the roof rack struck the pickup truck. The roof rack pierced through the windshield, killing Morgette in his driver’s seat.

Morgette’s wife, a passenger in his truck, remained uninjured.

The Kayak struck another vehicle. However, no damages were reported in the collision. The Honda driver, a 58-year-old Wisconsin man, was not hurt in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is under review.

October 25, 2022

Source: AZFamily

Recent Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement

So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
Durango Local News

Rising Bear Encounters Prompt New Warnings

Bears are using the next few weeks to eat as many calories as possible before hibernation. That leads to more bear encounters in residential areas during the fall months. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says residents can reduce the risk of attracting bears by being cautious about how they dispose of trash and being aware of food sources that attract bears. This story is sponsored by The Man Cave Barber and The Payroll Department
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy