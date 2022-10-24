Read full article on original website
Rotary Club donates school supplies to MCSD
The Monticello Central School District is grateful to the Rotary Club of Monticello for their generous donation of $4,000 worth of school supplies. Rotary President Brad Rutledge and Past Rotary President Lori Orestano-James stopped by central office to drop off dozens of boxes of pencils, erasers, folders and much more. Each one of the district’s schools will receive a portion of the donation.
Learn about the Individual Arts Assessment Pathway at MHS’ open house
During Monticello High School’s Open House on Oct. 27, there will be an Individual Arts Assessment Pathway (IAAP) information table in the cafeteria. There will be information and handouts regarding the IAAP as an optional graduation pathway. Caregivers of students that would like information regarding the IAAP, but are...
Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie
This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Attractive, comfy and convenient 3-bedroom Warwick house
Warwick. Flowing plan, wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances with large island, close to Village of Warwick.
Halloween in Poughkeepsie: World Famous Lobster, Live Music & Beer
Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.
Orange County Was Awarded Two Grants
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced that the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded the County $149,980 through its Technical Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Grant Program. In addition, the State awarded Orange County Fire Services $141,2000 through...
Live Alligator Strutting Its Stuff In Front Window Of Redwing BlackBird Theater In Rosendale
Patrons weren't seeing things when they spotted an alligator in the front window of a theater in the region, according to police, it is real. The gator was spotted in the heart of Ulster County on Monday, Oct. 24 in the town of Rosendale, and police say gator is real and was living in the window, well at least for a week.
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Parents say nonverbal Middletown kindergartener with autism abused in school
A group of parents and advocates in the Middletown school district held a news conference Wednesday demanding better transparency after a girl with autism was allegedly abused by an aide during an incident in class.
Gas Main Break Causes Road Closure in the Town of Newburgh
For anyone traveling in and out of the Town of Newburgh this afternoon, be prepared to expect delays on your route. The picture below resembles a typical day along the intersection of New York Route 17K and Corporate Boulevard. Drivers going through this area will expect a different sight and should expect delays.
Former Saugerties High School basketball phenom has been arrested for strangulation of a woman
Dior Johnson, 18, a former Saugerties High School (SHS) boy’s basketball phenom, is facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after an alleged incident that occurred during the evening of Monday, September 5 and the following morning. Johnson, was arrested by the Pittsburgh Police Department on Tuesday, October 7.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
NYC man falls 50 feet into Minnewaska crevice
TOWN OF GARDINER – State Environmental Conservation forest rangers, state parks staff and local first responders rescued a 54-year-old New York City man on Saturday afternoon, October 22 after he fell approximately 50 feet into a crevice near Gertrude’s Nose in Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Gardiner.
3 Hudson Valley cities to receive $4M through Project RISE – state effort to prevent gun violence
Newburgh, Mount Vernon and Yonkers are among the seven communities in New York receiving an investment from the state for Project RISE – an effort to prevent gun violence and give young people more opportunities to thrive.
Beloved Wappingers Lacrosse Coach Passes Away From Cancer
If you have played an organized sport, you most likely know the incredible camaraderie that you form with your team and your coaching staff. You spend hours working together, bettering yourselves which each other, setting out personal goals while striving towards success as a team. If you were lucky, you had a great coach that inspired you, made you feel safe on the team, and pushed you to be the best athlete and teammate you could be. If you asked what kind of coach Conrad Michael Burke was to his players, they would probably say all that and more.
Booze, Bricks & Rides: LEGOLAND to Host Adults-Only Night
If you're an adult who's always wanted to check out the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen without all those annoying kids around, here's your chance. Since opening in May of 2021, LEGOLAND has become an extremely popular family destination. The Goshen theme park features rides and activities aimed at children aged 2 to 12. Over the past two years my 11-year-old son has loved spending time at the park and we've made full use of our season passes. But during our last visit it became clear that he's beginning to age out of the experience, which is a shame because I think I've had even more fun at the park than he has.
EV fast chargers now in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown now has its first electric vehicle fast chargers in the corner of the parking lot across from the Paramount Theater. The devices are funded by the New York Power Authority, and it will cost an average of $25 for a full charge. The...
