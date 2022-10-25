Read full article on original website
Related
Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
WTHI
Power restored after thousands left in the dark on Terre Haute's southside
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting thousands of Duke Energy customers on the south side of Terre Haute Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., about 5,000 customers were reported without power. The outages run along US Highway 41, south of Interstate 70 and north of Harlan Drive.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
wtyefm.com
Oblong’s Volleyball Team Fall in Sectional Action
(Oblong) – The Oblong Volleyball Team’s season came to an end last night in second-round regional action. The girls fell in straight sets to Cumberland 27-25, 25-21. Layla Krick picked up eight kills in the loss. Grace Flexter finished with eight digs. The OHS Girls finish the season with a 24-13 record.
wtyefm.com
RHS Maroons Play St. Joe Tomorrow
(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons will be playing in “Week 10” of the high school football season for the first time since 2014 tomorrow. Tenth-seeded Robinson will hit the road to square off against seventh-seed St. Joe Ogden. RHS Head Coach, Casey Pinnell, says he likes the matchup and it should be a fun game.
wtyefm.com
“Trick or Treat at Cross Street” Monday
(Robinson) – The Robinson Parks Department will be hosting a new event at Cross Street Station Monday. According to Park and Recreation Superintendent, Mike Shimer, they will be hosting “Trick or Treat at Cross Street.” They will have treats of all kinds, a photo booth sponsored by Senco Construction, “Kiwanis Brew” from the Robinson Kiwanis Club, and there will be a costume contest for those two years and younger. Shimer also reminds the public to stop by the Kobalt House on Cross Street. “Trick or Treat at Cross Street” will be held Halloween evening from 5:30 pm – 8 pm.
MyWabashValley.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
wtyefm.com
“Trunk or Treat” at the Trail Today
(Undated) – Halloween returns to Lincoln Trail College for the first time since the pandemic. LTC will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event today in the main parking lot of the college. The event serves as a replacement for the traditional “Trick or Treat at the Trail.” Organizations and business from throughout the county will be set up handing out candy to all of the ghouls, goblins, and super-heroes. The “Trunk or Treat” at LTC runs from 4 pm – 6 pm today.
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
WAND TV
Family of 5 escapes Charleston mobile home fire, 1 injured
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A family of five escaped a mobile home fire in Charleston early Friday morning. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Reynolds Lot 60 around 1:30 a.m. Crews found fire coming from a small shed and had spread into the mobile home.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
visitvincennes.org
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 41 down to one lane in Gibson County
GISBON CO,. Ind. (WEHT) – Northbound US 41/440 N just north of Patoka is down to one lane due to a semi in the ditch. Wreckers will be in the area for the next few hours pulling the semi out. Slow down and use caution while driving through the area.
Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
wamwamfm.com
Area Firefighters Battle Fire for 5 Hours in Washington
Authorities from all area departments were dispatched to an abandoned house and field fire on Maxwell Avenue at 50 North and County Road 1875 West last night behind the Victory Church. According to the police report, the gas company was notified and made aware of a possible gas leak. No...
vincennespbs.org
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
freedom929.com
LOCAL / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(NEWTON) In Jasper County Court : an Effingham woman has been charged with one count of vendor fraud, one count of official misconduct, and one count of forgery, with all the felonies punishable by up to seventeen years in prison if found guilty. 31 year old Hillary Robertson allegedly created false records and computer entries at the Jasper County Health Department in Newton, billing the State of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work not done. The JCHD reported the false claims and has returned the money to the state. With the ISP heading up the investigation, Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Comments / 0