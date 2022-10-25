Read full article on original website
Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
Taro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) _ Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The drug maker posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period. _____
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
Colgate-Palmolive: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $618 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 74 cents per share.
Stellantis offers buyouts to salaried U.S. workforce over 55
Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday. The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout. Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 U.S. employees in its salaried workforce.
