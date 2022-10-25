Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
MySanAntonio
Fomento Economico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) _ Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $531.4 million. The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $8.49 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199.9 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
MySanAntonio
Chevron's second-highest profit on record accelerates big oil's cash haul
Chevron blew past analysts' estimates with the second-highest earnings in its history, accelerating a prolific profit haul for the world's biggest oil explorers. Third-quarter earnings of $5.56 per share surpassed the median $4.94 forecast among analysts in the Bloomberg Consensus. Net income was $11.2 billion, down slightly from the all-time high of more than $12 billion in the prior three months, according to a company statement on Friday.
MySanAntonio
Exxon, Chevron reap $31 billion profit from energy crunch
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Exxon Mobil and Chevron amassed more than $30 billion in combined net income as politicians blast Big Oil for raking in massive profits at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring inflation and energy shortages worldwide. Exxon posted...
MySanAntonio
Stellantis offers buyouts to salaried U.S. workforce over 55
Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday. The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout. Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 U.S. employees in its salaried workforce.
Comments / 0