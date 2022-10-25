Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
Early votes in Virginia aren't counted early, but they are processed
Early votes are not counted early. But, they are processed early. None of Virginia's votes are counted until after the polls close at 7pm on election night. But even though they haven't been tallied, they will have been processed. All the envelopes will have been opened, all the signatures checked and the only thing really left to do at that point is hit the button to count the votes.
Virginia’s watchdog agency investigating state contract for Youngkin tourism ad
Virginia's state inspector general is looking into whether government funds were wasted and if procurement rules were followed.
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
WTOP
Va. attorney general exploring ‘legal remedies’ after thousands get wrong voting location
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said that thousands of voters receiving incorrect voting information is “unacceptable.”. Miyares is frustrated with the vendor that made the mistake, said a spokeswoman for his office, Victoria LaCivita. “Our office is working with the Department of Elections in exploring all legal remedies against...
Kingsport Times-News
Vote early in Virginia – now on Saturdays
WISE — Virginia voters have been able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, and now they can vote on the next two Saturdays to beat the Election Day rush. Starting this Saturday, Southwest Virginia voters who have not taken the opportunity to cast early ballots can join voters across the state in making voting part of their fall routine.
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
WTOP
Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race
8News spoke with Good and Throneburg to learn more about their platforms, the top issues voters have shared with them on the campaign trail and what they’re focusing on as Election Day inches closer.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
REMINDER: Deadline to file income taxes in Virginia is Nov. 1
If you still haven't filed your income taxes for 2021, Virginia Tax is reminding Virginians that the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is almost here -- Nov. 1.
What happens after Virginia’s public comment on transgender student policies closes?
Public comment on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policies closes on Wednesday at 11:59pm, kicking off next steps in what could be a lengthy process.
Kingsport Times-News
Southwest Virginia voters seeing several local races, contested 9th District congressional race
Southwest Virginia voters will be seeing busy local slates on their 2022 election ballots. While some voters have already made their way through the local contests, the region’s voters will have one mid-term congressional race and a selection of local government races on Nov. 8.
Virginia NAACP weighs in on the transgender policy proposal in schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia NAACP called Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies discriminatory and a violation of law. “The 2022 Model Policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” said Robert Barnette, Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP. He said these policies...
NBC12
Watchdog to probe tourism contract with Youngkin ad-maker
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s state government watchdog agency says it will examine the awarding of a six-figure contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker for the production of a state tourism video that featured the governor. A spokesperson for the Office of the State Inspector General says...
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
When Virginia schools could change the way they treat transgender students
Virginians will have to wait at least another month to see what the Department of Education's finalized 2022 model policies on the treatment of transgender children look like.
