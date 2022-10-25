ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

Early votes in Virginia aren't counted early, but they are processed

Early votes are not counted early. But, they are processed early. None of Virginia's votes are counted until after the polls close at 7pm on election night. But even though they haven't been tallied, they will have been processed. All the envelopes will have been opened, all the signatures checked and the only thing really left to do at that point is hit the button to count the votes.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Vote early in Virginia – now on Saturdays

WISE — Virginia voters have been able to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 elections, and now they can vote on the next two Saturdays to beat the Election Day rush. Starting this Saturday, Southwest Virginia voters who have not taken the opportunity to cast early ballots can join voters across the state in making voting part of their fall routine.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Know your ballot: 5 constitutional questions facing Maryland voters this election year

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Although the Maryland gubernatorial election remains the major focus in the Nov. 8 general election, voters also have a say on five constitutional amendments on the ballot. Some could have a profound effect on Marylanders’ everyday lives; others are more obscure.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 5th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With redistricting, the 5th congressional district shifted south a bit. The new district covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover County in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Republican Bob Good, who is in his first term, says securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

Watchdog to probe tourism contract with Youngkin ad-maker

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s state government watchdog agency says it will examine the awarding of a six-figure contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker for the production of a state tourism video that featured the governor. A spokesperson for the Office of the State Inspector General says...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Petitions filed to request end to controversial Virginia fishery

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association (VSSA) has filed petitions with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) to have menhaden reduction fishing banned from the Chesapeake Bay. A hearing on the matter has been set for December 6 before the VMRC. Menhaden, or Atlantic bunker […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy