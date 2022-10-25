Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Donald Trump Takes Swing At Joe Biden On Golf Course After Paul Ryan Says #45 Won't Be Nominated For 2024 Presidential Run
Fore! No one was safe on the green at Donald Trump's golf course when the #45 took a swing during the $50 million finale to the LIV Golf’s maiden season on Thursday — especially not his archenemy President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Trump...
Houston Chronicle
As Washington wavers on TikTok, Beijing exerts control
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2020, TikTok, the world's most popular app, seemed inches from annihilation. President Donald Trump's top advisers had staged a raucous brawl in the Oval Office, shouting at each other over whether the app's U.S. presence should be carved up and sold or banned for life.
Houston Chronicle
New 'Call of Duty' game has you killing civilians at Texas-Mexico border
The launch of the most recent entry into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot series has proved to be successful, at least by PC player standards. But a recent review from gaming news site Kotaku has made light of the video game's single-player story that has you committing what would be considered war crimes at the Texas-Mexico border.
Houston Chronicle
Inside the secretive effort by Trump allies to access voting machines
A week after the 2020 election, as Donald Trump raged over what he claimed was rampant fraud, officials in a rural county in southern Georgia received a disturbing report from the employee who ran their elections. New voting machines in use across the state could "very easily" be manipulated to...
Houston Chronicle
Qatar summons German envoy over World Cup rights criticism
Qatar summoned the German ambassador on Friday over remarks by Germany's interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record. It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international...
Governor Facing Criticism for Pelosi Comments
Houston Chronicle
They escaped Russian occupation. Now they want to go back.
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - When Russian tanks rolled into the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson last spring, the young couple decided it was time to leave. They fled to Kyiv, where Anton got a job driving a taxi and soon Nastya became pregnant. But she missed her mother, who had been left behind. So, last month, newly married Nastya did the unthinkable: She went back.
