Houston Chronicle

As Washington wavers on TikTok, Beijing exerts control

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2020, TikTok, the world's most popular app, seemed inches from annihilation. President Donald Trump's top advisers had staged a raucous brawl in the Oval Office, shouting at each other over whether the app's U.S. presence should be carved up and sold or banned for life.
Houston Chronicle

New 'Call of Duty' game has you killing civilians at Texas-Mexico border

The launch of the most recent entry into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare reboot series has proved to be successful, at least by PC player standards. But a recent review from gaming news site Kotaku has made light of the video game's single-player story that has you committing what would be considered war crimes at the Texas-Mexico border.
Houston Chronicle

Inside the secretive effort by Trump allies to access voting machines

A week after the 2020 election, as Donald Trump raged over what he claimed was rampant fraud, officials in a rural county in southern Georgia received a disturbing report from the employee who ran their elections. New voting machines in use across the state could "very easily" be manipulated to...
Houston Chronicle

Qatar summons German envoy over World Cup rights criticism

Qatar summoned the German ambassador on Friday over remarks by Germany's interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record. It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international...
Houston Chronicle

They escaped Russian occupation. Now they want to go back.

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine - When Russian tanks rolled into the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson last spring, the young couple decided it was time to leave. They fled to Kyiv, where Anton got a job driving a taxi and soon Nastya became pregnant. But she missed her mother, who had been left behind. So, last month, newly married Nastya did the unthinkable: She went back.
