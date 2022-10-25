ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Aon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $408 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
MySanAntonio

Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
MySanAntonio

Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199.9 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
MySanAntonio

Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio

Stellantis offers buyouts to salaried U.S. workforce over 55

Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday. The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout. Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 U.S. employees in its salaried workforce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy