Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Aon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $408 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
MySanAntonio
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
MySanAntonio
Banco Santander-Chile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $199.9 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
MySanAntonio
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio
Stellantis offers buyouts to salaried U.S. workforce over 55
Stellantis, owner of the Jeep and Ram brands, is offering buyouts to an undisclosed number of salaried employees in the US, the company said Friday. The company declined to say how many workers received an offer or how many have accepted a buyout. Employees have until Dec. 5 to decide. Stellantis currently has 13,000 U.S. employees in its salaried workforce.
Comments / 0