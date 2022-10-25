Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD appoints interim superintendent, week after voting to part ways with Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors hired Carol Birks as interim superintendent Thursday night at the Administration Building. The vote was 8-0. Director Lisa Conover was absent. Birks will receive a $850 per day salary. She will work three days a week until Dec. 16. Thereafter...
WFMZ-TV Online
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor’s controversial departure
School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD school board to vote on appointing acting superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night. The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent. Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday. The school board...
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
WFMZ-TV Online
Elections board changes polling locations in Scranton, Dunmore, Old Forge
Some voters in Old Forge, Dunmore and Scranton will cast ballots at differing polling locations Election Day. The Lackawanna County Board of Elections voted unanimously Friday to temporarily relocate six polling places. The voting precincts, their former locations, new locations and reasons for the change are:. • Scranton 6th Ward,...
WFMZ-TV Online
LCTI closed after threat towards school
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (LCTI) closed Friday morning after a threat of potential violence was made. According to LCTI's website, school officials were notified on Friday, October 28th about a threat directed toward the school. Administrators decided not to hold classes as PSP investigates the threat.
Lawsuit filed against Philadelphia in death of Manayunk teacher
Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds back in 2011.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Within hours, Republicans make impeachment drive against Philly DA Larry Krasner a midterm issue
HARRISBURG — When Pennsylvania Republicans announced they were introducing articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday, they said the crime situation in the city had gotten so dire, they couldn’t wait any longer to act. Asked if the unprecedented move had anything to do...
Pa. man charged during Proud Boys protest at Penn State
An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after police say he engaged in disorderly conduct during a protest on Penn State University’s campus, according to a story from WJAC. Citing a criminal complaint, the news station said that Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
local21news.com
Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker helping Allentown business, director at Via speak out about people with disabilities in the workforce
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact. This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two...
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Development in 2022 is breaking records, LVPC's Bradley says
Development proposals for apartments in the Lehigh Valley are smashing records, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said Thursday. "We've already had more apartments proposed than in 2019 and 2020," Bradley said during a virtual LVPC meeting. Through the third quarter, the commission has reviewed plans for 2,705 apartments total, more than in the full years of 2019 and 2020. The 2021 total was 3,403.
WFMZ-TV Online
Opponents to Phillipsburg warehouse urge council to wait for lawsuit outcome
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - It's a rush against time for opponents of a proposed Phillipsburg warehouse, which if developed, is currently set to be a cold storage facility. "We're standing right now in Delaware River Park, which is a state-funded, Green Acres open space park," said longtime Phillipsburg resident David Morrisette.
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
