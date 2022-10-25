ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Acting superintendent hired in Allentown after predecessor's controversial departure

School board members on Thursday night shored up, at least in the interim, the top leadership role in the Allentown School District. The board in a special meeting voted 8-0 to appoint Carol D. Birks, who holds a doctorate degree, as acting superintendent. She succeeds outgoing Superintendent John D. Stanford, whose release the board approved a week ago — one year into his five-year contract.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD school board to vote on appointing acting superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors will pick a temporary new leader for the district Thursday night. The board is holding a special meeting at 7 p.m. to appoint an acting superintendent. Current Superintendent John Stanford's last day on the job is Friday. The school board...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Elections board changes polling locations in Scranton, Dunmore, Old Forge

Some voters in Old Forge, Dunmore and Scranton will cast ballots at differing polling locations Election Day. The Lackawanna County Board of Elections voted unanimously Friday to temporarily relocate six polling places. The voting precincts, their former locations, new locations and reasons for the change are:. • Scranton 6th Ward,...
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LCTI closed after threat towards school

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (LCTI) closed Friday morning after a threat of potential violence was made. According to LCTI's website, school officials were notified on Friday, October 28th about a threat directed toward the school. Administrators decided not to hold classes as PSP investigates the threat.
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
ALLENTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Police charge Allentown man after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges of disorderly conduct after a protest on Penn State University's campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Development in 2022 is breaking records, LVPC's Bradley says

Development proposals for apartments in the Lehigh Valley are smashing records, Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said Thursday. "We've already had more apartments proposed than in 2019 and 2020," Bradley said during a virtual LVPC meeting. Through the third quarter, the commission has reviewed plans for 2,705 apartments total, more than in the full years of 2019 and 2020. The 2021 total was 3,403.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne

READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

