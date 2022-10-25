Read full article on original website
Advantage Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. The oil and gas company posted revenue of $106.3 million in the period. Advantage Energy shares have risen 27%...
Santander Mexico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MEXICO, Mexico (AP) _ Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $404.8 million. The bank, based in Mexico, Mexico, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. The Mexican bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its revenue net of...
Eni SpA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) _ Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.91 billion. On a per-share basis, the Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of $3.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.14 per share. The energy company posted revenue of $37.87 billion...
Taro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HAIFA BAY, Israel (AP) _ Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Haifa Bay, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. The drug maker posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period. _____
Fomento Economico: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) _ Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $531.4 million. The Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $8.49 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
