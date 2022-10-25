Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Increasing clouds into Thursday in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. We will continue our quiet weather pattern with a warmer afternoon today and more sunshine. Clouds roll in tonight and could bring a sprinkle to Western Iowa late, but otherwise overcast skies tonight for much of the state. Thursday will feature more clouds as temperatures top out near normal. We’ll be into the 60s starting on Friday. Temperatures climb to and likely above 70 starting next Tuesday. A warm and dry stretch looks to continue for much of next week, before we may see some rain by next weekend.
KCCI.com
Drought continues to worsen across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The drought just keeps getting worse across Iowa. This is a look at the latest Drought Monitor released this morning. Right now, nearly 88% of the state is moderately dry. That's up from the 84% reported last week. About 7% of the state remains extremely...
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Trick or treat? Here's an early look at the Halloween forecast
Trick-or-treaters around central Iowa are putting the finishing touches on their costumes ahead of Beggars' Night and Halloween. But will this year's weather be a trick or a treat?. Early forecast model data suggests a generally comfortable forecast for both Beggars' Night and Halloween. Witches, ghouls and goblins can expect...
KCCI.com
Tonight at Five: Polling place confusion, chilly overnight
Right name, right address, wrong polling place. With two weeks to go before the election, some Iowans have been told to vote in the wrong location. One voter shares his frustrations with KCCI saying, "I can envision people showing up at the country club trying to vote, and they're saying, 'no, this is not your polling place.'"
KCCI.com
Drought costs farmers and consumers in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The water levels are extremely low, and that's not good for soybean farmers. This water ultimately flows into the Mississippi River, and that's having an impact on farmers. Past weather conditions are slowing down that very important maritime transportation system. This drought is severe...
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
KCCI.com
Winter energy bill assistance to open for Iowans that qualify
Some Iowans may qualify for financial assistance to help them pay their Winter heating bills. Mid-American Energy says they don't expect gas prices to be higher than they were last year, but that still depends on your usage. To keep your costs low, try to set your thermostat at 68...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Iowa?
Halloween is just around the corner, and it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing?
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
Bats in your belfry(house)? Iowa DNR offers helpful tips
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Bat Week, an international celebration that raises awareness for bat conservation. Bats are a classic symbol of Halloween and around this time of year, there are plenty of people who might be feeling a little scared of them. Especially if you spot one in your home. The Iowa Department of […]
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
KCCI.com
Halloween 2022: Central Iowa Trick-or-Treat Guide
Whether you’re trick-or-treating in your own community, or you’d like to join another town this year, we have the information you need to get ready for collecting Halloween treats across Central Iowa in 2022. Friday, October 28. Perry: 6-8 p.m. Saturday: October 29. Bondurant: 6-8 p.m. Dawson: 4-6...
Comments / 0